As it turns out, it wasn't his greatest calling.

Hipple is the featured guest for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention North Dakota Chapter's Out of Darkness event this weekend. He will speak at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on the North Dakota State campus at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and again at the Out of the Darkness Community walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the same site. Registration for the walk begins at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"To me, this is better—and I can't say a Super Bowl because I don't have a Super Bowl ring—but certainly better than being on the field on Sunday and all the fans cheering for me," Hipple said.

The topic is personal to Hipple, whose story includes thoughts of taking his own life and losing his 15-year-old son to suicide 17 years ago. It was crushing to the father, of course, but over time he dug out of the mental basement and started doing something about it.

He's on the other side now—the help side.

"We're about the outreach portion, helping people seek treatment," Hipple said. "We're knocking down the stigma."

You knock the stigma down by getting out to people. It means a lot of effort and a lot of looking folks in the eye. He travels the country. He uses himself as a case study—a former elite athlete, star quarterback at Utah State and NFL player who seemingly had everything.

"What happens in most cases, something got off track and you think of the worst possible outcome," he said. "How could a successful person—how could this—go so wrong?"

Hipple's message this weekend will be one of hope and promise.

"Because it gives us answers," he said. "It gets into mental fitness so we stay mentally healthy."

Like a lot of health issues, suicide touches everybody. You have to almost live under a rock not to know or at least heard of somebody who has taken their own life. My old roommate died by suicide years after living together. Still, you wonder if you could have done something; seen any clues. Most people who die by suicide exhibit warning signs. It's a community issue.

"Ultimately, it deals with teamwork," Hipple said. "Suicide looks like an individual issue, but it's a community issue. It takes teamwork to win against it and overcome it. Teamwork means appreciating each individual and working together for the same goal. Everybody has a buy-in, whether it's a teacher or office manager. We all have our own positions in the community."

Hipple's presentation on Saturday night is free and open to everyone.

It couldn't have been easy—a former NFL quarterback opening up about himself. He was a fourth-round draft choice in 1980 and played all nine years with the Lions. The true Minnesota Vikings fans in this region would know all about him.

By NFL standards, his career was mediocre with 55 career touchdown passes and 70 interceptions. He started all 16 games in four of his seasons. His best year statistically was in 1985 when he threw 17 touchdown passes.

This weekend, his best pass completion will come at the microphone.

"It's an uplifting message because it gives us answers," he said.

What: Out of Darkness Community Walk

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sanford Health Athletic Complex

Radio: Hipple will be a guest on Kolpack & Izzo sports show, 10:05 a.m. Saturday on WDAY 970-AM.