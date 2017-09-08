Dolphins, Jaguars flee Florida amid Irma fears

The Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game scheduled for Sunday at noon was postponed until November earlier this week. The Dolphins decided to fly players and their families to Los Angeles and remain in California all week ahead of their Week 2 (Sept. 17) game against the Chargers.

Tampa, Fla., is on the Gulf of Mexico (west) side of the state and not projected to take a direct hit. However, some storm models anticipate Category 2 winds and flooding across the state.

The Buccaneers did not announce any formal preparedness plan early Friday, but the team previously changed the schedule to adhere to bye-week standards. An abbreviated practice was held Wednesday and players got the following four days off, with most leaving town. The players also may be off Monday with a return Tuesday for practice in preparation of the Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Jaguars play at Houston on Sunday and the team plans to keep players and families in Texas overnight Sunday before evaluating plans. Hurricane Irma is expected to climb north, passing Jacksonville and continuing toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

Jacksonville is scheduled to host consecutive games Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 -- Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans and then playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.