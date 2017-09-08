Greenway says Boone let go because he was out of shape

The Vikings let Boone go when they cut the roster down to 53 players last Saturday, paying him $3.4 million in guaranteed money on his $6.6 million deal for 2017.

"I had heard through some players that I know that are out there every day that said he came back not the Alex Boone of old, a little bit out of shape, and wasn't really prepared for the season, and I thought that was pretty interesting," Greenway said on KFAN.

Greenway retired last season after 11 years with the Vikings. He played one year with Boone after the guard had signed a four-year, $26.8 million contract as a free agent in March 2016.

"It really did surprise me," Greenway said on Boone being released. "I like Boone. I played with him last year. I thought he brought a really good mentality to the offensive line.... I am surprised they ate that much guaranteed money, but that tells me that something was clearly off with his game, with his style of play, that they said, 'We have to just eat this and move on and go to a younger player and see how that works.' "

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would not say Friday whether what Greenway said is accurate.

"I don't know that Chad was in any of the meetings or the other players when we talked about the cut to 53," Zimmer said.

Replacing Boone, 30, at left guard is Nick Easton, 25, who started the final five games last season at center. Pat Elflein has taken over as the starting center.

Greenway liked the job Easton did at center. He was surprised to see him moved to left guard, and wondered how he will fit in with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's attack, which includes plenty of screens and outside runs.

"I have to say that I'm pretty surprised that Easton actually earned that role," Greenway told KFAN. "Just being there, I didn't think he was that style of player that would fit that position, especially in Shurmur's offense. ... You need to be athletic and be able to move, and Easton can do that, but I just didn't think that was the best part of his game. I thought he was a really good point-of-attack strong guy, hence why he's a really good center.

"I did see that, but clearly they saw something in the new scheme and thought he was a better. fit. And with more guys to pay next year, getting rid of Boone certainly helps that."

Greenway said he thought Boone fit Shurmur's scheme well. Boone signed a one-year contract this week with Arizona.