It cleared just in time for Saturday's North Dakota State at Eastern Washington football game, which is sold out with kickoff at 3 p.m. (CST). One worker at Roos Field on Friday afternoon said getting anything done at the stadium this week was a chore because of the thick smoke.

Hazardous air levels decreased rapidly after Thursday and EWU athletic director Bill Chaves said he doesn't foresee that changing.

"Until you hear differently from Eastern Washington athletics, we're kicking off at 1:05 p.m. Pacific (time)," Chaves said.

Air pollution is measured on a scale of 1 to 500 with 500 being the worse. Readings over 300 are deemed hazardous and over 200 unhealthy. Those numbers dipped under 200 on Friday in the Spokane area after being much higher most of the week.

"Knock on wood, hopefully that number continues to go south," Chaves said. "We're just monitoring it, that's the best thing I can say."

It's the second time in three years NDSU has had to deal with smoke potentially interrupting a game. The season opener at the University of Montana two years ago was played in a haze over Missoula, Mont.

"They had experience with it so it wasn't like I was dealing with a program that hadn't been through it before," Chaves said, "so that helped."

Chaves didn't say the game was never in jeopardy of being canceled or postponed this week. He said he and NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen were in constant communication.

School at EWU isn't in session yet but that still won't prevent the stadium from being packed. Although they have played just twice—both games went overtime—both programs are well aware of each other because of their top standing in Division I FCS.

"Anytime you can have the Bison here on your home field, I think it's great for the FCS," Chaves said. "What these programs have done over the last decade has been incredibly impressive and we're so excited about the game. The last two times we've played, they've been pretty good games."

NDSU won 50-44 last year at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Eastern won 38-31 in the 2010 FCS quarterfinals.

"You'll see a lot of activity pre-game, post-game and obviously during the game as well," Chaves said.