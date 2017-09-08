Greenway: Boone cut for being out of shape

The Vikings let Boone go when they cut the roster down to 53 players last Saturday, paying him $3.4 million in guaranteed money on his $6.6 million deal for 2017.

"I had heard through some players that I know that are out there every day that said he came back not the Alex Boone of old, a little bit out of shape, and wasn't really prepared for the season, and I thought that was pretty interesting," Greenway said on KFXN-FM.

Greenway retired last season after 11 years with the Vikings. He played one year with Boone after the guard had signed a four-year, $26.8 million contract as a free agent in March 2016.

"It really did surprise me," Greenway said of Boone being released. "I like Boone. I played with him last year. I thought he brought a really good mentality to the offensive line.... I am surprised they ate that much guaranteed money, but that tells me that something was clearly off with his game, with his style of play, that they said, 'We have to just eat this and move on and go to a younger player and see how that works.'"

Jones settlement

The Vikings are paying big bucks to another departed player.

Minnesota on Friday agreed to an injury settlement with defensive tackle Datone Jones, placed last Saturday on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

Jones apparently departs with at least $1.838 million for this season.

Jones received a $1.6 million bonus when he signed with the Vikings last March, and that will count against their salary cap.

He also got a $150,000 workout bonus and was in line to receive at least one game check of $88,235. Jones had a $1.5 million nonguaranteed base salary, and it was unclear if he will be paid for any additional weeks.

Being placed on injured reserve meant Jones wouldn't play this season for Minnesota, but his injury is not believed to be serious and he now can play for another team.

Gedeon ready

Weakside linebacker Ben Gedeon is one of three Minnesota rookies in line to start Monday night's opener against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium. He's ready.

"I'm excited," said Gedeon, who replaces the retired Greenway. "I think this whole defense is excited. ... Yeah, there's always nerves no doubt about it, but I think preseason helped with that."

Minnesota's other rookie starters are expected to be running back Dalvin Cook and center Pat Elflein.

Briefly

Rookie guard Danny Isidora returned to practice Friday on a limited basis being out earlier in the week with a knee injury. Also limited were defensive end Brian Robison (groin) and cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin), acquired last Saturday from Seattle. "He's coming along," defensive coordinator George Edwards said of Brock. "We're trying to get as much installed with him as quickly as possible."

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said competition to be the Vikings' kicker was close between incumbent Kai Forbath and Marshall Koehn before Koehn missed an extra point in the final preseason game. "If Marshall doesn't miss that PAT, it's going to be a very difficult decision the next day," Priefer said. "That kind of sealed it for him, unfortunately."

