United, Union play to 1-1 draw

Neither side left the pitch happy as each missed apparent prime scoring opportunities. Both sides had 13 shots.

Things appeared to turn in Minnesota's favor when Philadelphia's Oguchi Onyewu was called for a hand ball in the box in the 67th minute. It not only would have set up a penalty kick for the Loons, it would have been the second yellow of the match for Onyewu, which would have forced Philadelphia (8-12-8) to play the rest of the match down a man.

But video review showed that Onyewu was fouled before the hand ball and the match remained level and the sides remained even.

C.J. Sapong capped a torrid start to the game for the Union when Fabrice-Jean Picault sent a perfect cross to him in the box. His left-footed deflection slipped past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth into the upper-left corner, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead to Philadelphia.

Sapong nearly scored again later in the first half, but whiffed on a cross right in front of Shuttleworth.

Finally, after chasing for most of the rest of the half, Minnesota (7-14-5) finally evened the match on a goal by Ethan Finlay. Francisco Calvo dribbled through and around the Philadelphia defense before firing a left-footed shot that was deflected by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. The ball fell at the feet of Finlay, who blasted it past Blake.

Philadelphia continued its success against expansion clubs. In the first meeting between the Union and a new expansion side, the Union hold an all-time 3-1-3 record, including a 3-0-2 stretch in the last five matches.

Minnesota United controlled the pace of play in the first half after the initial surge by the Union. Minnesota outshot Philadelphia 8-7, including 5-2 in shots on goal.

Duluth-born Finlay appeared in his first home match for Minnesota United. Finlay played at TCF Bank Stadium with the Columbus Crew SC earlier in the season for a match Crew SC won 1-0. Finlay has two goals and two assists in his first three matches.

Philadelphia was without Alejandro Bedoya, who served a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation, and Joshua Yaro, who was out with a red-card suspension.