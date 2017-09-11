Indians near record with 19th consecutive victory

The 19-game winning streak ties the Indians with the 1947 New York Yankees for the third-longest run in the major leagues since 1900, excluding streaks with ties involved, according to STATS. The 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row, and the 2002 Oakland A's had a 20-game winning streak.

Lindor's three-run triple in the second inning and Ramirez's two-run homer in the fourth provided the bulk of the offense for the Indians, who during their streak have outscored opponents 132-32. Indians pitchers have six shutouts during the streak and a major-league-leading 18 for the season.

Carrasco (15-6) allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out nine. Danny Salazar tossed two innings and Zach McAllister pitched the ninth to close out the win.

Detroit starter Myles Jaye (1-1) took the bulk of the punishment, as the Indians reached him for seven runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Indians, who scored first in 17 of the first 18 games of their winning streak, scored first in this one.