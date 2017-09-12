"You guys always have nice things to say about them, right?" Diggs said after Minnesota opened the season with a resounding 29-19 win over New Orleans on Monday, Sept. 11, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It would be hard not to say nice things about the linemen after their showing against the Saints. They opened plenty of holes for rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who ran for 127 yards, and they allowed just one sack of quarterback Sam Bradford, who was throwing the ball all over the field.

Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and had a career-high passer rating of 143.0.

In the preseason, though, it hardly went smoothly. In 12 first-team possessions, Bradford was sacked five times, and the offense scored just three points.

Then, two days after the preseason finale, the Vikings shook up the line even more by releasing veteran left guard Alex Boone and replacing him with third-year man Nick Easton, who had started five games last season at center but never an NFL regular-season game at guard.

The Vikings entered Monday with five starting linemen who had not been on the field together for even one snap in the preseason: Easton, left tackle Riley Reiff, center Pat Elflein, right guard Joe Berger and right tackle Mike Remmers.

"We hadn't been maybe on the field on a game day all together, but we spend a lot of time in the room together, a lot of time in the offseason, maybe not at these exact positions, but together, and just enough time to know how each other works,'' Berger said.

The Vikings revamped the line after it was ineffective last season and devastated by injuries. Three of the starters are new to the team in Reiff and Remmers, signed as free agents, and Elflein, taken in the third round of the draft. While Easton is starting at a different position, Berger mostly is after having 11 starts last season at center, two at right guard and one at left guard.

In the opener, the line looked to be a well-meshed unit.

"They did a great job opening up holes, pass blocking for Sam, and making sure that the playmakers could make plays,'' Cook said. "You got to give it to those guys up front. ... They went out and showed the world what they're capable of doing.''

According to Pro Football Focus, Reiff was Minnesota's top offensive lineman in the game with a rating of 83.1.

"I thought (Reiff) played well,'' said coach Mike Zimmer, whose Vikings have a short week to prepare for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. "He's a fighter. I thought he did a good job in the run game and the pass game. I thought it was good to see and encouraging as we move forward.''

Also looking good in his Vikings debut was Elflein, who became the first rookie to start an opener for the team since Mick Tingelhoff in 1962. Elflein said it was a "pretty surreal'' experience after having grown up watching "Monday Night Football.''

"I thought we did good,'' Elflein said of the line overall. "We got the win, and I think we protected decent and ran the ball decent.''

Cook did have some trouble breaking loose in the first half, gaining just 22 yards on eight carries. However, it was a completely different story in the second half for Cook, whose 127 yards on 22 carries broke Adrian Peterson's 2007 record of 103 for most yards by a Minnesota rookie in the opener.

Unlike Diggs, Cook didn't pose a question after the opener, but he figured the Vikings' line certainly answered one.

"Whatever the question was, I think those guys did a very good job,'' Cook said.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.