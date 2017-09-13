Joe Mauer hit a one-out single, and Rosario followed with a towering homer to right field off rookie right-hander Phil Maton on a 2-0 count.

Minnesota kept its hold on the second wild-card spot in the American League with its fourth walk-off win of the season.

Matt Belisle (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings for the Twins, who have won two in a row and five of their past seven games. Minnesota had lost six of its previous seven one-run games.

Maton (3-1) gave up both hits in the 10th.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the late innings. San Diego left two runners on after Austin Hedges hit his 17th homer of the year in the eighth to tie the score. The Padres stranded two more in the eighth.

The Twins had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh, but Robbie Grossman hit into a 6-2-3 double play and Brian Dozier struck out. Minnesota then left another two runners on in the eighth against Brad Hand.

Minnesota's Ervin Santana and San Diego's Dinelson Lamet provided an early pitching duel.

Santana was an All-Star for Minnesota this year and leads the league in shutouts. Lamet entered with a 2.55 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 innings in his previous nine starts.

Santana got out of trouble in the second inning when he stranded Wil Myers and Erick Aybar on second and third.

The Twins scraped a run across in the bottom of the inning against Lamet. Rosario doubled and then scored on a wild pitch and throwing error by Hedges.

Santana finished six scoreless innings with just three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Lamet matched his counterpart with six innings, giving up just one run, five hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano (left shin stress reaction) took batting practice but again didn't do any running after feeling soreness in his leg. Manager Paul Molitor had expressed a little bit of optimism a day earlier and said he is progressing, but he said Sano's return is not "imminent." ... San Diego OF Jose Pirela was out of the lineup for a second straight day with a sprained left finger. Andy Green said Pirela was feeling better, and the manager was optimistic Pirela would be able to return to the lineup Friday in Colorado. Pirela pinch-ran for Hector Sanchez in the ninth inning and was thrown out trying to steal. ... The Twins activated LHP Adalberto Mejia (left arm brachialis strain)from the disabled list before the game and announced he would start Saturday against Toronto.