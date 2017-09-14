Lynx take 2-0 lead in WNBA semifinals

Whalen scored seven of her nine points in a defining fourth-quarter surge and the Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-83 at Williams Arena in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

Sylvia Fowles, named the league MVP earlier in the day, had 25 points and nine rebounds. Maya Moore scored 11 of her 22 points in the final quarter for Minnesota, which leads the best-of-five series 2-0. Game 3 is Sunday afternoon in Washington.

“It’s only two games,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot of work ahead.”

Whalen missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a broken bone near her left pinky, and scored just two points in nearly 17 minutes Tuesday as coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t want to exhaust the guard.

Her minutes increased by 3:24 Thursday. All were needed.

"It was vintage Lindsay Whalen and it was really cool that it happened at The Barn,” Reeve said.

Yet, the Lynx coach was concerned about putting the former Gopher, whose retired jersey number hangs from the rafters, back in too soon.

“I wanted her to be able to finish and play at a high level,” Reeve said. “… Everyone feeds off Lindsay Whalen.”

With the Lynx down 75-73, Whalen was reinserted with 4:45 to play. Minnesota outscored Washington 20-8 as the 9,033 in attendance roared.

"It was loud in there,” Fowles said.

"You know why it's loud, Syl?" Whalen asked. "It's The Barn."

Fowles scored on a putback, Moore converted a three-point play and Whalen drove the lane, switched hands in mid-air and laid the ball in the basket as part of a 9-0 run for an 82-75 lead.

Elena Delle Donne’s three-point play was answered by a three-pointer from Moore with 1:53 to go, and Whalen added two free throws and a layup for a 10-point lead with 83 seconds left.

“Tonight is what it’s all about,” Whalen said. “This is why you work hard, why you play hard … The fans were going crazy and two teams back and forth. Just two teams slugging it out for 40 minutes.”

Seimone Augustus had 15 points and Rebekkah Brunson 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lynx, who shot 50.7 percent from the field and made seven shots from outside the arc. Minnesota made a dozen three-pointers in Tuesday’s win.

Moore, Montgomery and Augustus scored from long range during an 11-3 run late in the third quarter to put Minnesota up 69-64, its largest lead since 10-3.

“They just have so many weapons,” Delle Donne said.

She and Kristi Toliver each scored 25 points for the sixth-seeded Mystics.

“It was just a great playoff game,” Reeve said. “It had to be a fun game to watch.”