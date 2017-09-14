Lynx center Fowles named WNBA MVP

Fowles received 35 of 40 first-place votes and 385 points from a national panel of writers and broadcasters. Second-place finisher Tina Charles of the New York Liberty received three first-place votes and 199 points, and third-place finisher Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks got two first-place votes and 132 points.

"It's a proud moment," Fowles said at a news conference before the Lynx faced the Washington Mystics in Thursday's Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals. "I thought about it, but it wasn't at the top of my list."

Fowles finished among the league's top five in scoring (18.9 points per game, fifth), rebounding (10.4, second) and blocked shots (1.97, tied for second).

She also led the league in field goal percentage for the fifth time with a career-high mark of 65.5 percent.

Fowles did not miss any games this season despite suffering a broken nose in May