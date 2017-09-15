Wild's Parise sits out first day of camp

"It's day to day with him," Boudreau said. "As soon as the trainers tell me he's ready to go, he'll be here. I really don't think it's overly serious. ... With three weeks (until the regular season), we want to make sure everybody hits Game 1 on the upswing."

Parise worked out with skating coach Andy Ness before practices started, so he doesn't appear to be far from being able to play. Boudreau said more than anything else, the team is being cautious with Parise, who has dealt with his fair share of back problems in the past.

"I want everybody to be ready on Game 1 of the regular season," Boudreau said this week. "It's great that we have seven preseason games to get everybody looked at. As long as we're ready for Game 1, that's all that matters. If somebody has to take a day or two off of the preseason skates, then so be it."

Asked whether Parise would have been available if Friday, Sept. 15, had been a regular-season game, Boudreau responded, "I'm sure if we asked him, he would be."

Skate test complete

Ryan Suter got his first taste of Boudreau's infamously difficult skating test Friday morning after escaping it last season while at the World Cup of Hockey.

Suter, however, wasn't sure what the big fuss was about.

"I don't do any conditioning all summer, and I come out and I can do that," Suter joked. "Like it's not even worth me doing the test."

The skate test features players skating 4½ lengths of the ice sheet in back-to-back-to-back fashion. You have to finish in a certain amount of time — 37 seconds on the opening run and 40 seconds on the final two runs — to avoid having to go two more times.

"It's easy," Suter said with a smirk. "It's all a mindset. I don't think there's much more than that."

"Well, it was for him," veteran Matt Cullen retorted. "I don't think his heart rate got over 150."

Suter and Cullen were two of the players in the morning session that finished the skate test in a timely fashion. Charlie Coyle starred in the afternoon session. Chris Stewart wasn't so lucky. He was one of the players that had go two more times.

After finishing, he splintered his stick on the ice in frustration and tossed a water bottle before storming to the locker room.

Asked whether he talked to Stewart after, Boudreau responded, "No, I don't want to talk to him until tomorrow."

"He has to know ... I have nothing to do with the times, OK," Boudreau continued with a smile. "They are coming from other people."

The fact Cullen passed the test at 40 years old was especially impressive to some of his teammates. Now that it's in the rearview mirror, the Wild can focus on the rest of training camp.

"It's always a tough one the first day," Cullen said. "A little skate test at the end is good. You know, it's nice to get that first day in the books and get to work with the guys."

Signed and sealed

Marcus Foligno was on the ice after signing a four-year contract with the Wild on Thursday.

"I'm really excited," Foligno said. "Obviously, to get the call from my agent (Pat Morris) and (general manager) Chuck (Fletcher) and all the guys, it's a deal that's done, and now we can just play."

Foligno was part of a massive line with Joel Eriksson Ek in the middle and Charlie Coyle at the opposite end. He said it's important to build chemistry on a line, a big reason he hoped his deal would get done before the Wild started practices.

"That was huge," he said. "I didn't want to be put behind the eight ball. ... I'm glad I didn't go through that process, and I was able to join the guys on day one and start fresh."

Asked whether he considered delaying the process so that he'd miss the skate test, Foligno smiled.

"That's what all the guys were bugging me about," he said. "They said I was not the smartest one coming in for the skate test day. I just wanted the deal done and to get back with this group."

