"We've basically been friends since birth," Holen said.

Raised on volleyball behind Holen's mother coaching and both having sisters play, the duo have played varsity volleyball for L-L-M since eighth grade. The Loboes have gone 182-15-1 with two state championships and four trips to the Class B state tournament in the five years since Holen and Meiklejohn joined the varsity squad.

"They're just amazing, young athletes, and I know the talent wasn't just handed to them," L-L-M coach Laurie Good said. "They've had to really work hard over the years. Any time I think they've had a free moment I think there's been a volleyball in their hand. They're not only great athletes, they're great role models. They're humble about everything."

The high school careers of Holen and Meiklejohn will come to a close this week, as the top-seeded Loboes (41-1) open up the Class B state tournament against Central Cass at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Fargodome. They'll be trying to close their careers with three straight state championships.

"It's crazy," Holen said. "I can't believe it's already here. It's a cliche, but it goes so fast. It's crazy how true it is."

No team has ever won three straight volleyball titles in Class B history.

"It's kind of sad it's the end of high school," Meiklejohn said. "We've had an amazing run. You couldn't ask for anything better."

Their sisters put a volleyball in their hands the second Holen and Meiklejohn could walk. By first grade, the two were going to high school practices, watching their sisters play and Holen's mom coach. When the high school team was doing conditioning, Holen and Meiklejohn would be using the net. When the team was using the net, Holen and Meiklejohn would be off to the side hitting.

"My sister was a pretty good volleyball player and I looked up to her, but volleyball was something I could share with my best friend and we both loved it," Meiklejohn said.

At this point, the two barely speak on the court. It's not because they're fighting, but because they don't need to.

"We just kind of know each other so well," Meiklejohn said. "We don't have to talk. We've just known each other for so long we can read each other. I don't know how to explain it. We can just read the other."

Meiklejohn, the setter for the Loboes, knows where Holen is at all times, and Holen trusts Meiklejohn to put a set exactly where she needs it. Meiklejohn has 4,805 assists for her career and Holen has 2,789 career kills.

"We just get each other," said Holen, who has 2,280 digs, 296 aces and 201 blocks for her career. "She knows exactly where I like my sets and I know where she's putting the ball. If one of us messes up we're confident in each other the next play we'll get it done. Just having that confidence and that encouragement from each other make its easier."

Their high school careers together will end this week, but the duo want to play in college and both have offers from the University of Jamestown. This may not be the end of Holen and Meiklejohn together on a volleyball court.

"It's been amazing," Meiklejohn said. "You can't ask for a better run. Let's hope we can keep it going, but doing this with my best friend has been the best feeling ever."

N.D. CLASS B STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday's quarterfinals

Langdon Area vs. Watford City, 1 p.m.

Thompson vs. Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.

LaMoure-LM vs. Central Cass, 5 p.m.

Minot Our Redeemers vs. Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.