    Valley City headed to semifinals in Class A state volleyball tournament debut

    By Chris Murphy on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:22 p.m.
    Lauryn Andre of Bismarck reaches to block a hit by Mackenzie Pederson of Valley City during their quarterfinal match in the N.D. Class A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service1 / 3
    Mackenzie Pederson, right, and Josie Berntson of Valley City leap to block Lauryn Andre of Bismarck during their quarterfinal match in the N.D. Class A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service2 / 3
    Lindsey Noeske of Valley City celebrates their defeat of Bismarck during in quarterfinal match in the N.D. Class A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service3 / 3

    FARGO — Thursday, Nov. 16, was the first ever appearance at a state volleyball tournament for Valley City. The Hi-Liners showed no fear, sweeping Bismarck 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 in the North Dakota Class A quarterfinals at the Fargodome.

    "It's still like a dream right now. Somebody needs to pinch me," Valley City coach Jill Taylor said. "Just to see how the girls are playing it's amazing how they've come together. This has been their long dream for three years. We finally made it to state, and to win in the first round makes it even better."

    Valley City's Cali Halgrimson had one kill in the first set. She finished with a match-high 16, exploding in the final two sets.

    "It's unbelievable," Halgrimson said. "We worked really hard throughout the season. This was one of our goals, so it feels really good. My teammates helped me build some confidence, and I just kept swinging."

    The opening set was tied at 15 before Valley City (22-11) used a 6-1 run behind three kills from Macy Olstad to build a cushion. Bismarck (23-16) cut the lead to 23-22, but a side out and a Mackenzie Pederson block ended it. The Hi-Liners opened Set 2 with a 17-7 run. Bismarck got within six at 23-17, but Halgrimson shut the door with two kills. By the time Set 3 was tied at 19-19 there had been 11 ties. Hi-Liners got their first ever win at the state tournament, closing the final set on a 6-1 run with the final four kills coming by the hand of Halgrimson.

    Next up for the state tournament first-timers is two-time defending state champion Bismarck Century at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Fargodome.

    "We watched them before we played. We have a lot of work to do," Taylor said. "They have one main hitter, but we need to put a good block up."

    VALLEY CITY (kills-blocks-aces): Olstad 12-1-0, Ingstad 1-1-1 (33 assists), Pederson 7-4-1, Berntson 4-3-0, Halgrimson 16-2-1, Noeske 2-2-0, White 0-0-0 (26 digs).

    BISMARCK: Mosolf 0-0-2, Hawkinson 1-0-0, Glasser 0-0-0 (16 digs), Steckler 0-0-0 (16 assists), Andre 8-0-0, Dickerson 5-1-0, Heisler 4-1-0, Stork 4-1-0, Mosbrucker 6-0-3.

