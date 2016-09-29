Labor of love

The next time a baseball game is played at Jack Brown Stadium, new dugouts will replace the old ones. The project is expected to begin in early October. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Jeff Gould, grandson of the person for whom the stadium is named after, is determined to keep it that way.

So when Jeff asked his dad, Tom Gould—who cares for the ballpark as if it were a member of the family—what the ballpark needed, Tom said, "dugouts."

And from there Jeff, no stranger to raising money for various sports projects from Jamestown to Fargo and points inbetween, was on a mission.

"It's a special place and it needs to remain that way," Jeff said. "This isn't about me in any way and it's not even about grandpa's name being on it. That stadium has a special, special meaning to a lot of people. And in the process of trying to get this done, that point has been proved over and over and over again to me and everybody else involved."

While deflecting any credit, having Gould as the point man is a great way to get things done and that's exactly what has happened. Work will begin next week on replacing both dugouts at the stadium, or as Jeff put it, "They're blowing them up the first week of October."

The $250,000 project, which will be done in time for next season, will take take the current dimensions of the dugout from 33 feet long to 45 feet, while also making the dugouts nearly 4 feet wider.

The new dugouts are all cement and will feature benches, bat barrels, helmet racks, white boards, bulletin boards, foam-padded railings and electrical outlets every 6 feet. Additionally, an entirely new drainage system will be installed. So, the days of the dugout being turned into a sunflower-seed filled bathtub after a heavy rainstorm thankfully will be over.

"If we were going to do this, we were going to do it right," Gould said. "We wanted to do something that everybody can be proud of whether you're someone that spends a lot of time down at the ballpark or not."

With the project about to begin, about 80 to 85 percent of the money needed has been raised. Gould commended the "Big 5" as he put it for stepping up financially. The Big 5 being the Jamestown Park Board, the University of Jamestown, Jamestown High School, JAYBAL and North Dakota Amateur Baseball Inc. But after that, there was still nearly 50 percent of the funds that needed to be raised.

"It's very easy in Fargo to go to Sanford or Essentia or Scheels and raise money," said Gould, who lives in Fargo and works at Microsoft. "That's not what's happened here. This has been a community-wide thing where a lot of people have pitched in.

"This is a great example of what the town is capable of doing."

The dugouts certainly will get used. The 50-plus-year-old stadium hosts on average 165 games per year, and some years more than that.

While it's been a labor of love for Gould, he said Jack Brown Stadium continues to bring people together.

"It's been a blast to meet with people, where we actually just sit and drink beer, and talk about what that ballpark means to us," he said. "It's not just people in Jamestown. You got people from Class B towns, different Legion programs, amateur teams ... just think about how many people have played there and the memories they have."

And it's not just about the players who have set foot on the park's always-green grass.

"A few weeks ago a friend of mine who never played baseball, never played on that field, gave me a check for $250," Gould said. "I was like, 'what are you doing, you never played there, you don't have to do this.' He looked at me and said, 'Jeff, I've had more than $250 worth of fun at Jack Brown Stadium.'"

"That's what that ballpark means to a lot of people and that's why we're doing this."

Editor's note: To make a tax-deductible donation to the project, send checks to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department, c/o Bonnie Ukestad, 1002 Second Ave. SE, Jamestown, ND, 58401. In the memo line include: Dugouts.