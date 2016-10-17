Carter wins second straight Stampede crown

"There ain't words to express what this is like," Carter said in victory lane. "This race is so prestigious around this area.

"To (win) it twice in a row? I don't know what to tell you."

Jawaski started on the outside of the front row, while Carter started third. Both won heat races on Friday to qualify near the front for the big show.

Jawaski led the first seven laps, but Carter's No. 46 began finding speed on the bottom to overtake the leader. Jawaski, however, put up a fight on the high side all the way to the end.

Jawaksi was the Stampede streets winner in 2014.

"I knew Royce was going to be up top, and I wanted to leave him a lane," Carter said. "We had a good race going there for awhile. The bottom was starting to lose its grip a little bit there at the end, so we just had to try and stay smooth."

Jamestown's Josh Ganser finished third after starting on the pole. Moorhead's Travis Robertson and Jamestown's Dustin Erickson rounded out the top five.

Gullickson leads every lap

The Minnesota town of Stacy is roughly 350 miles away from Jamestown Speedway.

That isn't close enough for one of its racing residents.

Dan Gullikson led every lap of Saturday's WISSOTA Super Stock 20-lap feature from the pole, capturing his first win in the Stock Car Stampede.

"I can't say enough about this place," Gullickson said. "I haven't been on a track like this in ... Well, it's been 13 years since I've been here, and I miss it.

"I wish it were a little closer to home."

Gullikson was the class of the 15-car field, turning the quickest lap time of 15.514 seconds and finishing over three seconds ahead (3.081) of second-place finisher Brandon Moser. After five early caution flags, the race stayed green over the final 12 laps.

"Every restart it feels like you're putting nails in your coffin," Gullickson said. "You're waiting for someone to try sliding you, trying to get a run on you or something like that. I didn't see anyone, but it definitely makes a guy a little nervous."

Moser finished second, while Shawn Malsam and Brian Bernotas—last year's winner—finished third and fourth, respectively.

45th Stock Car Stampede

Jamestown Speedway

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Jonny Carter; 2. Royce Jawaski; 3. Josh Ganser; 4. Travis Robertson; 5. Dustin Erickson; 6. Rory Opp; 7. Duffy Froemke; 8. Chris Michaelsohn; 9. Zach Frederick; 10. Kyle Anderson; 11. Allan Frederick; 12. Steven Richards; 13. Rick Schulz; 14. Matthew Kropp; 15. Todd Carter; 16. Deryk Voller; 17. Chris Ritter; 18. Jason Babcock; 19. Scott Olson; 20. Kasey Ussatis; 21. Kyle Krogh; 22. Ken Krogh; 23. Casey Stangeland (DNF); 24. Randy Klein (DNF).

WISSOTA Super Stocks

Feature: 1. Dan Gullikson; 2. Brandon Moser; 3. Shawn Malsam; 4. Brian Bernotas; 5. Ryan Fasching; 6. Nick Schipke; 7. Bill Wadeson; 8. Al Cleveland; 9. Brady Brick; 10. Scott Jacobson; 11. John Miller; 12. Ryan Fike; 13. Luis Chavez; 14. Brandon Langer (DNF); 15. Tim Compson (DNF).