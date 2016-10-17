"That's a pretty unbelievable feat right there," Strand laughed, as Johnson and all the past winners of the Stampede were recognized at the track on Saturday. "I don't think we'd maybe accomplish that.

"It'd take a lot of years to make that happen."

But the win did cap a dream season for Strand. He had already locked up the national points title heading into the weekend, and the victory—which paid $3,000—was his 20th of the year.

Not even some of the best names in the business would slow down his red No. 71 during the 45th running of Jamestown Speedway's marquee event. After starting fourth and passing Aberdeen's Curt Gelling for the top spot on lap 17 of 30, Strand survived contact with Pat Doar and held on to claim the checkered flag.

Doar had been on the move after starting fifth in the 22-car field, but the native of New Richmond, Wisconsin ran out of real estate between Strand and the frontstretch wall on lap No. 18.

Doar was unable to finish the race after the contact. Strand led the final 14 laps after Gelling paced the first 16 from the outside of the front row.

Both Gelling and Doar are past WISSOTA national champions.

"I didn't even know Doar was alongside me," Strand said. "I got by Gelling and I knew I needed to get to the top.

"I was moving to the top lane and I felt him there, and I turned back down but we made contact," Strand added. "It looked like he might have got a broken tie rod out of the deal. I feel bad about that, but I guess that's part of racing."

Gelling finished second, while Grand Forks' Brad Seng drove from 12th to third. Five-time Stampede winner Hank Berry, of Sidney, Montana, started on the pole and finished seventh.

"This is probably one of the most prestigious races that we go to," Strand said. "Winning it last year was great—I've always wanted to—and it's just unbelievable two years in a row."

His WISSOTA national title is the fourth for the Strand family. Dustin was crowned B-mod national champ in 2009, while his father, Brian, won back-to-back modified titles in 1997 and 1998.

"It feels really awesome," Strand said. "It's a great way to cap off an unbelievable year."

Domagala tops IMCA field

Nobody was more surprised to be standing in victory lane on Saturday than Tracy Domagala.

He drove from ninth on the grid and won a back-and-forth tussle for the lead with Tyler Hall midway through the 25-lap IMCA Modified main event, en route to winning the biggest race of his career.

The 44-year-old driver from Bismarck has roughly a handful of feature wins in his eight years wheeling modifieds.

"I never in a million years dreamed that I would ever win the Stock Car Stampede," Domagala said. "It was just awesome to come here and race and make the feature.

"I never thought with the guys in front of me I'd get up there," he added. "I was hoping for a top five and things just worked out."

Domagala and Hall, of Fertile, Minnesota, battled door-to-door until Domagala's low line prevailed over the final third of the race. Hall finished where he started in second, almost two seconds back of the lead.

"That was a blast," said Domagala, who pocketed $2,000 for the victory. "Those guys out there are some of the best racers we race with. It's just awesome racing door-to-door with them and never touching."

Schroeder wins twice

Devils Lake's Ryan Schroeder picked a great day to turn in a career night.

After winning the 28-car, 20-lap IMCA non-qualifiers' feature, the 31-year-old driver led all but one circuit of the 20-lap WISSOTA Midwest Modified main event to get his name on the back of the Stampede T-shirt.

The victories were Schroeder's first of the year.

"I would have never dreamed it," Schroeder said. "You get your name on the back of the shirt and that's what really matters here."

Schroeder started the B-mod feature on the outside of the front row and held off last year's winner, Tyler Peterson, of Hickson, N.D., for the win. Schroeder posted the quickest lap of the race in 15.895 seconds.

"Have you ever ran through a snowbank being chased by a bunch of wolves? That's pretty much what it felt like," Schroeder quipped. "It feels really good."

45th Stock Car Stampede

Jamestown Speedway

WISSOTA Late Models

Feature: 1. Dustin Strand; 2. Curt Gelling; 3. Brad Seng; 4. Cole Schill; 5. Mike Balcaen; 6. Lance Matthees; 7. Hank Berry; 8. Jeremy Keller; 9. Zach Naastad; 10. Chad Becker; 11. Ryan Corbett; 12. Steffen Snare; 13. Matt Aukland; 14. Adam Fischer; 15. Steve Anderson; 16. Jon Samuelson; 17. Erik Robertson; 18. Robby Rosselli; 19. Paul Mueller; 20. Rich Thomas; 21. Pat Doar (DNF); 22. Tommy Thompson (DNF).

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Tracy Domagala; 2. Tyler Hall; 3. Jason Wolla; 4. Mike Greseth; 5. Mak Dahl; 6. John Corell; 7. Ryan Mikkelson; 8. Josh Eberhardt; 9. Jarrett Carter; 10. Mark Traunter; 11. Dave Shipley; 12. Rich Pavlicek; 13. Marlyn Seidler; 14. John Nord; 15. Tyler Peterson; 16. Andrew Michel; 17. Eric Edwards; 18. Hank Berry; 19. Shawn Nostdahl; 20. Troy Heupel; 21. Marcus Tomlinson; 22. Jordan Huettl; 23. Greg Friestad (DNF); 24. Randy Kollman (DNF).

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1. Ryan Schroeder; 2. Tyler Peterson; 3. Zach Laqua; 4. Ryan Lehr; 5. Dustin Strand; 6. Joey Rowell; 7. Lance Schill; 8. Nate Reinke; 9. Preston Carr; 10. Travis Traut; 11. Andrew Michel; 12. Kelly Hagel; 13. Lucas Rodin; 14. Jim Morlock; 15. Eric Edwards; 16. Randy Klein; 17. Zack Reinke; 18. Aaron Michel; 19. Darren Pfau; 20. Jess Brekke; 21. Jarett Lovcik; 22. Jeremy Castro; 23. Brock Gronwold (DNF); 24. Jason Thoms (DNF).

IMCA Non-Qualifiers' Feature

1. Ryan Schroeder; 2. Travis Olheiser; 3. Dan Aune; 4. Mike Johnson; 5. Wayne Johnson; 6. Bob Banish Jr.; 7. Jordan Zillmer; 8. Quentin Kinzley; 9. Rusty Kollman; 10. Ben Mickelson; 11. Adam Fischer; 12. Kelly Hagel; 13. Dwight Wegner; 14. Kit Baumann; 15. Jerry Martin (DNF); 16. Travis Ulmer (DNF); 17. Josh Jones (DNF); 18. Jeremy Keller (DNF); 19. Chad Bush (DNF); 20. Myles Tomlinson (DNF); 21. Randy Klein (DNF); 22. Josh Anderson (DNF); 23. Jerry Lamb (DNF); 24. Tony Marsh (DNF); 25. Chad Hausauer (DNF); 26. Allan Fetzer (DNF); 27. Trent Grager (DNS); 28. Travis Hagen (DNS).

Bombers Jackrabbit Dash

1. Leann Christensen; 2. Jason Miller; 3. Lyn Lamb; 4. Billy Carow; 5. Lane Stoppleworth; 6. Jay Schlotfeldt; 7. Nick Olson; 8. Kyle Elsen; 9. Phillip Witt; 10. Austin Geigle; 11. Ryan Ost (DNF); 12. Kasey Ussatis (DNS).