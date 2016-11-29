Weekly Bowling Results
Clockerette
Sanford Health HCA 825 886 795 -- 2506
Klein's Collision 891 838 773 -- 2502
Central Bus. Sys. 809 839 902 -- 2550
Dollhouse Rentals 876 848 906 -- 2630
T&S Derbies 808 842 773 -- 2422
Central Plains Ag. 880 889 830 -- 2599
High series: Leann Christensen 577, Shirly Krapp 504.
High games: Christensen 206.
Standings: Sanford Health HCA 23-17, Dollhouse Rentals 23-17, Klein's Collision Center 21.5-18.5, Central Plains Ag. 19.5-20.5, Central Business Systems 18.5-21.5, T&S Derbies 14.5-25.5.
Clockerette
T&S Derbies 886 903 922 -- 2711
Central Business Sys. 854 805 849 -- 2508
Central Plains Ag. 830 923 874 -- 2627
Klein's Collision 894 843 807 -- 2544
Sanford Health HCA 901 891 841 -- 2633
Dollhouse Rentals 838 827 833 -- 2498
High series: Mavis Schulz 525.
High games: Schulz 193.
Standings: Sanford Health HCA 27-17, Dollhouse Rentals 23-21, Klein's Collision Center 22.5-21.5, Central Plains Ag. 22.5-21.5, Central Business Systems 18.5-25.5, T&S Derbies 18.5-25.5.
Striketime
Jamestown Comm. 1000 978 956 -- 2934
Two Rivers Print. 982 1040 972 -- 2994
Bye
Siefken Chiropractic 1064 916 978 -- 2958
Schauer & Assoc. 960 977 997 -- 2934
Albright Constr. 934 960 1032 -- 2926
Split Personalities 1012 1116 1036 -- 3173
Buffalo Lanes 973 998 996 -- 2967
Scratch games: Split Personalities 804, Jamestown Communications 727, Schauer & Associates 717.
Scratch series: Split Personalities 2237, Jamestown Communications 2115, Schauer & Assoc. 2094.
Handicap games: Split Personalities 1116, Siefken Chiropractic 1064, Two Rivers Printing 1040.
Handicap series: Split Personalities 3173, Two Rivers Printing 2994, Buffalo Lanes 2967.
Scratch games: Sharyl Overby 257, Cheri Krause 201, Chris Kinzler 191.
Scratch series: Overby 567, Krause 529, Kinzler 495.
Handicap games: Overby 300, Krause 245, Halie Mittleider 242.
Handicap series: Overby 696, Krause 661, Julie Michel 655.
Standings: Schauer & Associates 16-8, Two Rivers Printing 15-9, Split Personalities 13-11, Albright Construction 13-11, Siefken Chiropractic 13-11, Jamestown Communications 10-14, Buffalo Lanes 10-10, Bye 2-18.
Funtime Mixed
Oddball Glory 748 818 779 -- 2345
Full Throttle 801 811 752 -- 2364
Diamond W 746 775 859 -- 2380
High Rollers 813 832 731 -- 2376
Smart Aleks 759 857 777 -- 2393
Brew Thru Crew 769 754 787 -- 2310
Steamrollers 830 781 805 -- 2416
Mericas Team 655 721 792 -- 2168
Scratch games: Smart Aleks 711, Steamrollers 680, Diamond W 631.
Scratch series: Steamrollers 1966, Smart Aleks 1955, Full Throttle 1707.
Handicap games: Diamond W 859, Smart Aleks 857, High Rollers 832.
Handicap series: Steamrollers 2416, Smart Aleks 2393, Diamond W 2380.
Scratch games: Austin Kinzler 246, Kenny Hoffer 229, Jeff Buck 197.
Scratch series: Kinzler 618, Hoffer 563, Brodie Wald 546.
Handicap games: Kinzler 254, Brandon Kinzler 226, Hoffer 222.
Handicap games: A.Kinzler 642, Michael Hoffer 622, Brandon Kinzler 602.
Scratch games: Beth Lautt 188, Kayla Schneibel 182, Megan Braun 179, Alyssa Wagner 179.
Scratch series: Lautt 510, Braun 498, Schneibel 486.
Handicap games: Wagner 253, Lautt 235, Faith Stoppleworth 226.
Handicap series: Lautt 651, Stoppleworth 647, Wagner 625.
Standings: Steamrollers 17.5-2.5, Brew Thru Crew 17-3, Smart Aleks 16-4, Mericas Team 9-11, Oddball Glory 8-12, Diamond W 5.5-14.5, Full Throttle 4-16, High Rollers 3-17.
Sunday Juniors
Team Winners 546 564 562 -- 1672
The III Pins 563 520 562 -- 1645
Team 2 599 618 631 -- 1848
Team 6 553 553 535 -- 1641
King Pins 571 548 588 -- 1707
The Destroyers 585 525 600 -- 1710
Please Spare Us 523 599 585 -- 1707
Beauty/Beast 623 571 572 -- 1766
Scratch games: Please Spare us 371, Beauty and The Beasts 339, King Pins 313.
Scratch series: Please Spare Us 1023, Beauty and The Beasts 914, King Pins 882.
Handicap games: Team 2 631, Beauty and The Beasts 623, The Destroyers 600.
Handicap series: Team 2 1848, Beauty and The Beasts 1766, The Destroyers 1710.
Scratch games: Ethan Meyer 142, Caleb Schultes 131, Dawson Meyer 129.
Scratch series: Meyer 355, Schultes 346, Mason Goehring 334.
Handicap games: Meyer 225, Monson 225, Ben Schultes 210.
Handicap series: Monson 606, Ben Schultes 604, Meyer 604.
Scratch games: Hannah Middaugh 157, Janessa Kapp 118, Jessie Krieger 109.
Scratch series: Middaugh 421, Kapp 327, Krieger 299.
Handicap games: Krieger 220, Kapp 215, Jersey Gunderson 211, Memphis Job 211.
Handicap series: Krieger 632, Kapp 618, Job 615.
Standings: Please Spare Us 29-11, Team 2 23-17, King Pins 21.5-18.5, Beauty & The Beasts 21-19, The III Pins 20-20, Team Winners 19.5-20.5, The Destroyers 17-23, Team 6 9-31.
Businessmen's
Bye
Erickson Farms 930 943 819 784 -- 3476
913 Graphics 973 962 837 1004 -- 3776
IDK 877 814 887 822 -- 3400
Pioneer Plumbing 865 910 760 925 -- 3460
Davis Freight 986 973 847 886 -- 3692
Scratch games: Davis Freight 885, 913 Graphics 882, Erickson Farms 775.
Scratch series: 913 Graphics 3288, Davis Freight 3288, Erickson Farms 2804.
Handicap games: 913 Graphics 1004, Davis Freight 986, Erickson Farms 943.
Handicap series: 913 Graphics 3776, Davis Freight 3692, Erickson Farms 3476.
Scratch games: Dustin Erickson 279, Jason Frenzel 278, Cliff Erickson 265.
Scratch series: Erickson 923, Frenzel 892, Erickson 869.
Handicap games: Erickson 293, Erickson 283, Logan Clark 282.
Handicap series: Clark 1019, Erickson 979, Roger Kleinknecht 954.
Standings: 913 Graphics 223-149, Erickson Farms 203.5-168.5, IDK 201.5-170.5, Davis Freight 200-172, Pioneer Plumbing 176-196, Bye 112-260.
New Seniors
Jacks 739 781 899 -- 2419
Full House 767 785 759 -- 2311
Jokers 709 679 768 -- 2156
Kings 767 897 865 -- 2529
Clubs 839 783 789 -- 2411
4 of A Kind 718 687 748 -- 2153
Scratch games: Jacks 772, Kings 731, Clubs 694.
Scratch series: Jacks 2038, Kings 2031, Full House 1993.
Handicap games: Jacks 899, Kings 897, Clubs 839.
Handicap series: Kings 2529, Jacks 2419, Clubs 2411.
Scratch games: Terry Wibstad 238, Jim Prescott 223, Larry Walz 222.
Scratch series: Wibstad 601, Reuben Schultes 579, Jim Prescott 579.
Handicap games: Wibstad 275, Prescott 241, Dave Tritschler 229.
Handicap series: Wibstad 712, R.Schultes 663, Ken Dillmann 641.
Standings: Kings 25-15, Clubs 24-16, Jokers 22-18, Full House 18.5-21.5, Jacks 17-23, 4 of A Kind 13.5-26.5.
Pastime
Home Design Cntr. 1148 1132 1180 -- 3460
Office Bar 1155 1041 1125 -- 3321
Buffalo Bar 1097 1122 1182 -- 3401
IDK 983 1089 1091 -- 3163
Coke 1128 1106 1208 -- 3442
Bye
GF Constr. 1133 1164 1073 -- 3370
Jamestown Music 1179 992 1191 -- 3362
Jamestown Comm. 1310 1082 1097 -- 3489
Cavendish 1168 1204 1171 -- 3543
GCR Tires 1220 1119 1069 -- 3408
Erickson Farms 1205 1169 1163 -- 3537
Legume Matrix 1169 1113 1150 -- 3432
Engineers WOG 1120 1184 1200 -- 3504
Scratch games: Jamestown Communications 1012, Cavendish 982, Jamestown Music 921.
Scratch series: Cavendish 2877, Buffalo Bar & Lounge 2600, Jamestown Communications 2595.
Handicap games: Jamestown Communications 1310, GCR Tires & Service 1220, Coke 1208.
Handicap series: Cavendish 3543, Erickson Farms 3537, Engineers Without Game 3504.
Scratch games: Jon Powers 267, Ron Morlock 259, Richie Geringer 259.
Scratch series: Jason Frenzel 709, Kirby Weller 698, Matt Parssinen 688.
Handicap games: Powers 336, Nate Rausch 315, Geringer 294.
Handicap series: Rausch 797, Powers 779, Weller 773.
Standings: Erickson Farms 40-16, Home Design Center 40-16, Coke 39.5-16.5, Engineers Without Game 37-19, Buffalo Bar & Lounge 35.5-20.5, Jamestown Music 28.5-27.5, Cavendish 28-28, Legume Mix 25.5-30.5, Office Bar & Lounge 25.5-30.5, GF Construction 23.5-32.5, GCR Tires & Service 22-33, Jamestown Communications 18.5-37.5, IDK 18.5-37.5, IDK 16.5-39.5, Bye 11-43.