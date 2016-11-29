Weekly Bowling Results

Dollhouse Rentals 876 848 906 -- 2630

T&S Derbies 808 842 773 -- 2422

Central Plains Ag. 880 889 830 -- 2599

High series: Leann Christensen 577, Shirly Krapp 504.

High games: Christensen 206.

Standings: Sanford Health HCA 23-17, Dollhouse Rentals 23-17, Klein's Collision Center 21.5-18.5, Central Plains Ag. 19.5-20.5, Central Business Systems 18.5-21.5, T&S Derbies 14.5-25.5.

Clockerette

T&S Derbies 886 903 922 -- 2711

Central Business Sys. 854 805 849 -- 2508

Central Plains Ag. 830 923 874 -- 2627

Klein's Collision 894 843 807 -- 2544

Sanford Health HCA 901 891 841 -- 2633

Dollhouse Rentals 838 827 833 -- 2498

High series: Mavis Schulz 525.

High games: Schulz 193.

Standings: Sanford Health HCA 27-17, Dollhouse Rentals 23-21, Klein's Collision Center 22.5-21.5, Central Plains Ag. 22.5-21.5, Central Business Systems 18.5-25.5, T&S Derbies 18.5-25.5.

Striketime

Jamestown Comm. 1000 978 956 -- 2934

Two Rivers Print. 982 1040 972 -- 2994

Bye

Siefken Chiropractic 1064 916 978 -- 2958

Schauer & Assoc. 960 977 997 -- 2934

Albright Constr. 934 960 1032 -- 2926

Split Personalities 1012 1116 1036 -- 3173

Buffalo Lanes 973 998 996 -- 2967

Scratch games: Split Personalities 804, Jamestown Communications 727, Schauer & Associates 717.

Scratch series: Split Personalities 2237, Jamestown Communications 2115, Schauer & Assoc. 2094.

Handicap games: Split Personalities 1116, Siefken Chiropractic 1064, Two Rivers Printing 1040.

Handicap series: Split Personalities 3173, Two Rivers Printing 2994, Buffalo Lanes 2967.

Scratch games: Sharyl Overby 257, Cheri Krause 201, Chris Kinzler 191.

Scratch series: Overby 567, Krause 529, Kinzler 495.

Handicap games: Overby 300, Krause 245, Halie Mittleider 242.

Handicap series: Overby 696, Krause 661, Julie Michel 655.

Standings: Schauer & Associates 16-8, Two Rivers Printing 15-9, Split Personalities 13-11, Albright Construction 13-11, Siefken Chiropractic 13-11, Jamestown Communications 10-14, Buffalo Lanes 10-10, Bye 2-18.

Funtime Mixed

Oddball Glory 748 818 779 -- 2345

Full Throttle 801 811 752 -- 2364

Diamond W 746 775 859 -- 2380

High Rollers 813 832 731 -- 2376

Smart Aleks 759 857 777 -- 2393

Brew Thru Crew 769 754 787 -- 2310

Steamrollers 830 781 805 -- 2416

Mericas Team 655 721 792 -- 2168

Scratch games: Smart Aleks 711, Steamrollers 680, Diamond W 631.

Scratch series: Steamrollers 1966, Smart Aleks 1955, Full Throttle 1707.

Handicap games: Diamond W 859, Smart Aleks 857, High Rollers 832.

Handicap series: Steamrollers 2416, Smart Aleks 2393, Diamond W 2380.

Scratch games: Austin Kinzler 246, Kenny Hoffer 229, Jeff Buck 197.

Scratch series: Kinzler 618, Hoffer 563, Brodie Wald 546.

Handicap games: Kinzler 254, Brandon Kinzler 226, Hoffer 222.

Handicap games: A.Kinzler 642, Michael Hoffer 622, Brandon Kinzler 602.

Scratch games: Beth Lautt 188, Kayla Schneibel 182, Megan Braun 179, Alyssa Wagner 179.

Scratch series: Lautt 510, Braun 498, Schneibel 486.

Handicap games: Wagner 253, Lautt 235, Faith Stoppleworth 226.

Handicap series: Lautt 651, Stoppleworth 647, Wagner 625.

Standings: Steamrollers 17.5-2.5, Brew Thru Crew 17-3, Smart Aleks 16-4, Mericas Team 9-11, Oddball Glory 8-12, Diamond W 5.5-14.5, Full Throttle 4-16, High Rollers 3-17.

Sunday Juniors

Team Winners 546 564 562 -- 1672

The III Pins 563 520 562 -- 1645

Team 2 599 618 631 -- 1848

Team 6 553 553 535 -- 1641

King Pins 571 548 588 -- 1707

The Destroyers 585 525 600 -- 1710

Please Spare Us 523 599 585 -- 1707

Beauty/Beast 623 571 572 -- 1766

Scratch games: Please Spare us 371, Beauty and The Beasts 339, King Pins 313.

Scratch series: Please Spare Us 1023, Beauty and The Beasts 914, King Pins 882.

Handicap games: Team 2 631, Beauty and The Beasts 623, The Destroyers 600.

Handicap series: Team 2 1848, Beauty and The Beasts 1766, The Destroyers 1710.

Scratch games: Ethan Meyer 142, Caleb Schultes 131, Dawson Meyer 129.

Scratch series: Meyer 355, Schultes 346, Mason Goehring 334.

Handicap games: Meyer 225, Monson 225, Ben Schultes 210.

Handicap series: Monson 606, Ben Schultes 604, Meyer 604.

Scratch games: Hannah Middaugh 157, Janessa Kapp 118, Jessie Krieger 109.

Scratch series: Middaugh 421, Kapp 327, Krieger 299.

Handicap games: Krieger 220, Kapp 215, Jersey Gunderson 211, Memphis Job 211.

Handicap series: Krieger 632, Kapp 618, Job 615.

Standings: Please Spare Us 29-11, Team 2 23-17, King Pins 21.5-18.5, Beauty & The Beasts 21-19, The III Pins 20-20, Team Winners 19.5-20.5, The Destroyers 17-23, Team 6 9-31.

Businessmen's

Bye

Erickson Farms 930 943 819 784 -- 3476

913 Graphics 973 962 837 1004 -- 3776

IDK 877 814 887 822 -- 3400

Pioneer Plumbing 865 910 760 925 -- 3460

Davis Freight 986 973 847 886 -- 3692

Scratch games: Davis Freight 885, 913 Graphics 882, Erickson Farms 775.

Scratch series: 913 Graphics 3288, Davis Freight 3288, Erickson Farms 2804.

Handicap games: 913 Graphics 1004, Davis Freight 986, Erickson Farms 943.

Handicap series: 913 Graphics 3776, Davis Freight 3692, Erickson Farms 3476.

Scratch games: Dustin Erickson 279, Jason Frenzel 278, Cliff Erickson 265.

Scratch series: Erickson 923, Frenzel 892, Erickson 869.

Handicap games: Erickson 293, Erickson 283, Logan Clark 282.

Handicap series: Clark 1019, Erickson 979, Roger Kleinknecht 954.

Standings: 913 Graphics 223-149, Erickson Farms 203.5-168.5, IDK 201.5-170.5, Davis Freight 200-172, Pioneer Plumbing 176-196, Bye 112-260.

New Seniors

Jacks 739 781 899 -- 2419

Full House 767 785 759 -- 2311

Jokers 709 679 768 -- 2156

Kings 767 897 865 -- 2529

Clubs 839 783 789 -- 2411

4 of A Kind 718 687 748 -- 2153

Scratch games: Jacks 772, Kings 731, Clubs 694.

Scratch series: Jacks 2038, Kings 2031, Full House 1993.

Handicap games: Jacks 899, Kings 897, Clubs 839.

Handicap series: Kings 2529, Jacks 2419, Clubs 2411.

Scratch games: Terry Wibstad 238, Jim Prescott 223, Larry Walz 222.

Scratch series: Wibstad 601, Reuben Schultes 579, Jim Prescott 579.

Handicap games: Wibstad 275, Prescott 241, Dave Tritschler 229.

Handicap series: Wibstad 712, R.Schultes 663, Ken Dillmann 641.

Standings: Kings 25-15, Clubs 24-16, Jokers 22-18, Full House 18.5-21.5, Jacks 17-23, 4 of A Kind 13.5-26.5.

Pastime

Home Design Cntr. 1148 1132 1180 -- 3460

Office Bar 1155 1041 1125 -- 3321

Buffalo Bar 1097 1122 1182 -- 3401

IDK 983 1089 1091 -- 3163

Coke 1128 1106 1208 -- 3442

Bye

GF Constr. 1133 1164 1073 -- 3370

Jamestown Music 1179 992 1191 -- 3362

Jamestown Comm. 1310 1082 1097 -- 3489

Cavendish 1168 1204 1171 -- 3543

GCR Tires 1220 1119 1069 -- 3408

Erickson Farms 1205 1169 1163 -- 3537

Legume Matrix 1169 1113 1150 -- 3432

Engineers WOG 1120 1184 1200 -- 3504

Scratch games: Jamestown Communications 1012, Cavendish 982, Jamestown Music 921.

Scratch series: Cavendish 2877, Buffalo Bar & Lounge 2600, Jamestown Communications 2595.

Handicap games: Jamestown Communications 1310, GCR Tires & Service 1220, Coke 1208.

Handicap series: Cavendish 3543, Erickson Farms 3537, Engineers Without Game 3504.

Scratch games: Jon Powers 267, Ron Morlock 259, Richie Geringer 259.

Scratch series: Jason Frenzel 709, Kirby Weller 698, Matt Parssinen 688.

Handicap games: Powers 336, Nate Rausch 315, Geringer 294.

Handicap series: Rausch 797, Powers 779, Weller 773.

Standings: Erickson Farms 40-16, Home Design Center 40-16, Coke 39.5-16.5, Engineers Without Game 37-19, Buffalo Bar & Lounge 35.5-20.5, Jamestown Music 28.5-27.5, Cavendish 28-28, Legume Mix 25.5-30.5, Office Bar & Lounge 25.5-30.5, GF Construction 23.5-32.5, GCR Tires & Service 22-33, Jamestown Communications 18.5-37.5, IDK 18.5-37.5, IDK 16.5-39.5, Bye 11-43.