Blue Thunder first in Fargo

The Jamestown Blue Thunder sixth-grade girls basketball team finished with a combined split-squad record of 16-7 in the Fargo Basketball League. They also took first place in the league tournament on Dec. 17. Team members are, back row, from left, Olivia Hagen, Jada Walter, Ella Falk, Rylee Joseph, Haylie Hakanson, Katie Falk, Peyton Waliser. Front row, from left, McKenna Barnick, Isabelle Schmidt, Breanna Oettle, Teagan Bosche, Karli Remmick and Lydia Motl. The team is coached by Chad Hakanson, Sam Joseph and Tyler Falk.