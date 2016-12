Nine area youth were winners at the K of C Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Council Level contest featured 20 participants. Winners advance to the District Level in Valley City on Jan. 15 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Winners in the boys 10-14-year-old category were: Kamden Herzig, Dalton Lamp, Max Fronk, Kade Schumacher. Girls winners ages 10-14 were: Edie Hegerle, Breanna Oettle, Zereta Gahner, Kyra Vogel. Submitted photo