Brenda Moritz placed first at the 2016 Jamestown USBC WBA City Senior Tournament. Moritz rolled a winning total of 928 pins. Melody Mittleider (916) placed third and Lori Zimney (908) was third. Low pay was 826. Donelle Zink (677) rolled the top scratch series. Cheri Krause (197) had the top scratch game.