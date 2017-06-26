LONG TIME COMING: Thoms victorious at Jamestown Speedway

The 36-year-old Pingree native won the first WISSOTA Midwest Modified main event of his career, leading all 20 laps from the outside of the front row. Thoms, who began his career racing bombers in 2005, had never before earned a victory at Jamestown Speedway.

"This is a fun place, but we just never could win in Jamestown," said a relieved Thoms. "We made some changes to the car and it just came around.

"It was driving nice tonight, finally."

Driving nice is racing slang for fast. Thoms protected the top half of the track and rocketed off the corners time and again, forcing Lisbon's Nate Reinke—the track's points leader—to his second runner-up finish here of the summer.

Reinke, who started eighth, hasn't finished outside the top four through six races. Jamestown's Jay Sahr started on the pole and captured third, his best finish of the season here by 12 positions.

"I knew I just had to hold it onto that top side. It just felt fast every time I'd come out of the corner," Thoms said. "I could see a couple of them went under me a couple times, but then out of (Turn) 2 I'd pull out a little bit and I wouldn't see them again, so I figured I just had to stay up there and just keep hitting the corners and not screw up."

-- A 45-minute rain delay didn't slow down Jamestown's Dustin Erickson in the 20-lap streets feature.

Erickson had already drove from the 10th starting position to fifth when the skies opened up just two laps into the race. But his No. 13 Kurshinsky Chassis took to the new track conditions in stride when the field resumed racing.

Erickson led the final 14 laps after sailing past Hunter Domagala for the lead out of Turn 4 to complete Lap 7. Domagala led the first six circuits and finished second.

"I was impressed with the track. They did an awesome job, and it wasn't as heavy as I was expecting it to be," said Erickson, who notched his first feature victory of the season. "Everybody said I checked out, but I was just waiting for somebody to come knocking at least once."

-- The defending IMCA Modifieds track champion was a sitting duck.

Marlyn Seidler led 12 of the first 13 laps of the A-mod main event, when Eric Edwards blew past the veteran of 40-plus years on the high side. Edwards started sixth and was laying down laps in the 15.2-second range when he overtook the leader.

"I don't think he knew I was coming on the high side, or I'm sure he'd have moved up there," said Edwards, who led the final seven laps en route to victory. "It seemed like you had to run clear to the top to have traction, and the middle part had started drying off there where he was."

Edwards was last to the track for the feature, after the evening's brief shower sent pit crews scrambling to adjust their hot rods. Tracy Domagala, Lucas Rodin and Jarrett Carter, rounded out the top five, respectively.

"We just lucked out I guess with the rain delay there," Edwards said "We were changing a bunch of stuff on the car, and the field was ready to go when we pulled on."

-- Corey Jacobson currently looks unstoppable in the bombers.

The Jamestown driver scored the victory for a second week in a row, driving to the front from fourth in the 13-car field. Jacobson led the final 11 laps of the 15-lap race, as the race's pole sitter, Lane Stoppleworth, captured second.

"I can't say enough about this (Dakota Engine Builders) engine, and all you great people that come out and watch us race," Jacobson said. "I can't believe I just did this two weeks in a row."

Jamestown Speedway

Results

June 24

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Eric Edwards; 2. Marlyn Seidler; 3. Tracy Domagala; 4. Lucas Rodin; 5. Jarrett Carter; 6. Joey Rowell; 7. Marcus Tomlinson; 8. Mark Dahl; 9. Josh Eberhardt; 10. Ryan Schroeder; 11. Donald Robinson; 12. Greg Friestad; 13. Tyler Hall; 14. Darren Pfau; 15. Myles Tomlinson; 16. John Nord; 17. Andrew Michel; 18. Josh Anderson; 19. Dwight Wegner; 20. Terry Sahr; 21. Randy Gordon; 22. Randy Tarno (DNF); 23. Tim Perkins (DNF); 24. Crist Pittenger (DNF).

Consi: 1. Hall; 2. Anderson; 3. Pfau; 4. Eberhardt; 5. Sahr; 6. Nord; 7. Wegner; 8. Gordon; 9. Rusty Kollman (DNF); 10. Delray Dykstra (DNF); 11. Tony Marsh (DNF); 12. John Corell (DNF).

Heat 1: 1. Rowell; 2. Dahl; 3. Michel; 4. Myles Tomlinson; 5. Anderson; 6. Corell; 7. Wegner.

Heat 2: 1. Carter; 2. Perkins; 3. Pittenger; 4. Tarno; 5. Hall; 6. Pfau; 7. Marsh.

Heat 3: 1. Seidler; 2. Domagala; 3. Schroeder; 4. Robinson; 5. Kollman; 6. Eberhardt; 7. Nord.

Heat 4: 1. Friestad; 2. Rodin; 3. Edwards; 4. Marcus Tomlinson; 5. Sahr; 6. Dykstra; 7. Gordon.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Dustin Erickson; 2. Hunter Domagala; 3. Jeff Vogel; 4. Billie Christ; 5. Jonny Carter; 6. Jodie Michaelsohn; 7. Rory Opp; 8. Matthew Kropp; 9. Josh Ganser; 10. Shawn Becker; 11. Chris Ritter; 12. Brian Hanson; 13. Robert Banish Jr. (DNF); 14. Justin Schempp (DNF); 15. Nick Desplinter (DNF); 16. Matthew Lesmeister (DNF); 17. Tyler Schrenk (DNF); 18. Jay Schlotfeldt (DNF); 19. Kyle Anderson (DNF); 20. Todd Carter (DNF); 21. Scott Gartner (DNF).

Heat 1: 1. J. Carter; 2. Michaelsohn; 3. T Carter; 4. Erickson; 5. Ritter; 6. Schempp; 7. Hanson.

Heat 2: 1. Anderson; 2. Vogel; 3. Christ; 4. Opp; 5. Banish; 6. Desplinter; 7. Schlotfeldt.

Heat 3: 1. Domagala; 2. Lesmeister; 3. Gartner; 4. Ganser; 5. Kropp; 6. Schrenk; 7. Becker (DNF).

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jason Thoms; 2. Nate Reinke; 3. Jay Sahr; 4. Zach Dockter; 5. Zach Reinke; 6. Joey Rowell; 7. Scott Bintz; 8. Ryan Lehr; 9. Royce Jawaski; 10. Lucas Rodin; 11. Brennon Weight; 12. Andy Kapp; 13. Preston Carr; 14. Shannon Schlenker; 15. Jeff Schwind Jr.; 16. Dave Peterson; 17. Jory Berg; 18. Cameron Bintz; 19. Kyle Lovcik (DNF); 20. Travis Traut (DNF); 21. Grady Shearer (DNF); 22. Jim Morlock (DNF); 23. Aaron Michel (DNF); 24. Jarett Lovcik (DNF).

Consi: 1. J. Lovcik; 2. Schlenker; 3. Schwind; 4. Morlock; 5. Kapp; 6. K. Lovcik; 7. Berg; 8. Peterson; 9. Tyler Schrenk; 10. Lindsey Hansen; 11. Trevor Klein; 12. Eric Edwards; 13. Caleb Johnson (DNF).

Heat 1: 1. S. Bintz; 2. Sahr; 3. Rodin; 4. Jawaski; 5. Schwind; 6. Schlenker; 7. Edwards (DNF); 8. Hansen (DNF).

Heat 2: 1. Dockter; 2. Z. Reinke; 3. Shearer; 4. Michel; 5. J. Lovcik; 6. Berg; 7. Klein.

Heat 3: 1. Rowell; 2. Thoms; 3. C. Bintz; 4. Carr; 5. K. Lovcik; 6. Morlock; 7. Kapp.

Heat 4: 1. N. Reinke; 2. Weight; 3. Lehr; 4. Traut; 5. Peterson; 6. Schrenk; 7. Johnson.

Bombers

Feature: 1. Corey Jacobson; 2. Lane Stoppleworth; 3. Cory Rodin; 4. Kasey Ussatis; 5. Billy Carow; 6. Jason Miller; 7. Ryan Ost; 8. Chuck Christ; 9. Leann Christensen; 10. Austin Geigle; 11. Ashley Wampler; 12. Erik Busche; 13. Clay Gentzkow (DNF).

Heat 1: 1. Rodin; 2. Wampler; 3. Ussatis; 4. Stoppleworth; 5. Geigle; 6. Busche; 7. Gentzkow.

Heat 2: 1. Miller; 2. Jacobson; 3. Carow; 4. Ost; 5. Christensen; 6. Christ.

Slingshots

Feature: 1. Cole Babcock; 2. Nolan Gleason; 3. Jacoby Traut; 4. Taylor Klein; 5. Ryan Erdahl (DNF).

Heat: 1. Babcock; 2. Gleason; 3. Erdahl; 4. Klein; 5. Traut (DNF).

Junior Slingshots

Feature: 1. Brodee Eckerdt; 2. Reez Eckerdt; 3. Jordan Johnson; 4. Joseph Banish; 5. Jaidyn Edinger; 6. Gavin Edinger. DNS: Jacoby Traut.

Heat: 1. B. Eckerdt; 2. Traut; 3. R. Eckerdt; 4. Johnson; 5. Banish; 6. J. Edinger; 7. G. Edinger.