JAMESTOWN SPEEDWAY: Ussatis claims crown

Ussatis entered the night trailing Rodin by a single point. Rodin, gunning for a fourth Jamestown title in six seasons, finished last in his heat and fourth in the feature.

"I saw (Carow) underneath me a couple of times and I had flashbacks to last year," Ussatis said. "It's kinda nice I was able to hold him off this year."

It was Ussatis' third Jamestown win of the summer after producing five second-place finishes here a year ago. Ussatis also finished second in the standings to Carow last season in West Fargo, as Carow racked up nine total wins.

"I just picked up the track championship last week in Lisbon," Ussatis said. "I've had a lot of seconds and thirds. Getting over that hump, it's just that relief to finally get there after trying for a couple of years."

Ussatis jostled his way to the front after starting sixth, and went high to pull off a three-wide pass for the lead to complete Lap 10. Ussatis shot past leader Erik Busche and Carow out of Turn 4 and set sail.

Busche finished third. Rodin charged all the way to fourth after starting 14th in the 15-car field.

Ussatis said he plans to unveil a new ride at the 46th running of the Jamestown Speedway Stock Car Stampede next month. The Stampede begins Sept. 22.

"I'm in the process of getting into a street car," Ussatis explained. "I have one at home that I've kinda been working on all year. We'll probably break it out at the end here, the Stampede for sure."

More on Saturday's championship night at Jamestown Speedway will be available online at www.jamestownsun.com or in Monday's print edition of The Sun. Full results and final top 10 standings in each class below.

Jamestown Speedway

Aug. 26

Results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. John Corell; 2. Joey Rowell; 3. Marlyn Seidler; 4. Jarrett Carter; 5. Mark Trautner; 6. Josh Eberhardt; 7. Lucas Rodin; 8. John Nord; 9. Greg Friestad; 10. Tracy Domagala; 11. Myles Tomlinson; 12. Allen Kent; 13. Rusty Kollman; 14. Jason Grimes; 15. Jerry Lamb; 16. Ryan Schroeder; 17. Marcus Tomlinson; 18. Dwight Wegner; 19. Trent Grager, DNF; 20. Randy Gordon, DNF; 21. Terry Sahr, DNF; 22. Josh Anderson, DNF; 23. Billie Christ, DNF. DNS: Andrew Michel, Crist Pittenger.

Heat 1: 1. Rowell; 2. Rodin; 3. Trautner; 4. Nord; 5. Kent; 6. Michel, DNF; 7. Kollman, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Grimes; 2. Eberhardt; 3. Gordon; 4. Schroeder; 5. Marcus Tomlinson, DNF; 6. Pittenger, DNF.

Heat 3: 1. Grager; 2. Friestad; 3. Seidler; 4. Anderson; 5. Wegner; 6, Domagala, DNF.

Heat 4: 1. Corell; 2. Carter; 3. Myles Tomlinson; 4. Lamb; 5. Christ; 6. Sahr, DNF.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Dustin Erickson; 2. Duffy Froemke; 3. Jodie Michaelsohn; 4. Jonny Carter; 5. Rory Opp; 6. Todd Carter; 7. Royce Jawaski; 8. Kyle Anderson; 9. Matthew Lesmeister; 10. Justin Vogel; 11. Bob Banish Jr.; 12. Chris Ritter; 13. Austin Geigle; 14. Brian Hanson Jr.; 15. Charlie Christ, DNF; 16. Lane Stoppleworth, DNF; 17. Jaden Christ, DNF; 18. Hunter Domagala, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Michaelsohn; 2. J. Carter; 3. Vogel; 4. Ritter; 5. J. Christ; 6. C. Christ, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Banish; 2. Erickson; 3. Anderson; 4. Froemke; 5. Lesmeister; 6. Domagala.

Heat 3: 1. T. Carter; 2. Opp; 3. Hanson; 4. Stoppleworth; 5. Geigle; 6. Jawaski, DNF.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jason Grimes; 2. Lucas Rodin; 3. Scott Bintz; 4. Travis Traut; 5. Nate Reinke; 6. Jay Sahr; 7. Joey Rowell; 8. Ryan Lehr; 9. Aaron Michel; 10. Arin Beyer; 11. Kelly Hagel; 12. Royce Jawaski; 13. Ryan Schroeder; 14. Jeff Schwind Jr.; 15. Jim Morlock; 16. Andy Kapp; 17. James Watson; 18. Jeff Carpenter; 19. Caleb Johnson; 20. Shannon Schlenker; 21. Alex Senger; 22. Zach Reinke, DNF; 23. Jarett Lovcik, DNF; 24. Preston Carr, DNF; 25. Jason Thoms, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Rodin; 2. Sahr; 3. Thoms; 4. Schroeder; 5. Z. Reinke; 6. Lovcik; 7. Kapp.

Heat 2: 1. Bintz; 2. N. Reinke; 3. Michel; 4. Schwind; 5. Lehr; 6. Johnson.

Heat 3: 1. Traut; 2. Grimes; 3. Carr; 4. Rowell; 5. Carpenter; 6. Schlenker.

Heat 4: 1. Hagel; 2. Morlock; 3. Beyer; 4. Jawaski; 5. Watson; 6. Senger.

Bombers

Feature: 1. Kasey Ussatis; 2. Billy Carow; 3. Erik Busche; 4. Cory Rodin; 5. Leann Christensen; 6. Brandon Michel; 7. Wyatt Rath-Wald; 8. Jason Miller; 9. Lane Stoppleworth; 10. Brent Vetter; 11. Charlie Christ; 12. Ryan Ost; 13. Ashley Wampler; 14. Travis Edinger, DNF; 15. Tony Smith, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Carow; 2. Ost; 3. Ussatis; 4. Miller; 5. Stoppleworth; 6. Vetter; 7. Wampler; 8. Christ.

Heat 2: 1. Christensen; 2. Rath-Wald; 3. Busche; 4. Michel; 5. Smith; 6. Edinger; 7. Rodin.

All Star Slingshots

Feature: 1. Ryan Erdahl; 2. Taylor Klein; 3. Andrea Edinger.

Heat: 1. Edinger; 2. Erdahl; 3. Klein.

Junior Slingshots

Feature: 1. Jacoby Traut; 2. Brodee Eckerdt; 3. Reez Eckerdt; 4. Jaidyn Edinger; 5. Joseph Banish; 6. Gavin Edinger.

Heat: 1. Traut; 2. B. Eckerdt; 3. J. Edinger; 4. Banish; 5. G. Edinger. 6. R. Eckerdt, DNF.

Final Point Standings

Top 10

IMCA Modifieds

1. Lucas Rodin 356; 2. Jarrett Carter 346; 3. Marlyn Seidler 303; 4. Tracy Domagala 288; 5. Myles Tomlinson 284; 6. Eric Edwards 284; 7. Greg Friestad 278; 8. John Corell 275; 9. Marcus Tomlinson 270; 10 Josh Eberhardt 265.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

1. Dustin Erickson 536; 2. Rory Opp 531; 3. Matthew Lesmeister 529; 4. Kyle Anderson 513; 5. Jodie Michaelsohn 509; 6. Chris Ritter 483; 7. Bob Banish Jr. 464; 8. Jonny Carter 418; 9. Hunter Domagala 376; 10. Jay Schlotfeldt 368.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

1. Nate Reinke 535; 2. Joey Rowell 491; 3. Lucas Rodin 463; 4. Ryan Lehr 447; 5. Preston Carr 434; 6. Royce Jawaski 428; 7. Eric Edwards 416; 8. Jim Morlock 412; 9. Andrew Kapp 409; 10. Jason Thoms 402.

Bombers

1. Kasey Ussatis 570; 2. Cory Rodin 563; 3. Billy Carow 560; 4. Jason Miller 533; 5. Leann Christensen 523; 6. Ashley Wampler 468; 7. Lane Stoppleworth 461; 8. Erik Busche 452; 9. Corey Jacobson 429; 10. Charlie Christ 427.