WHITE LIGHTNING: Corell back on top

Corell drove it to victory lane his first night in the seat on July 28th in Mandan. He duplicated the feat Saturday in Jamestown, winning the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature from the fifth starting position on championship night.

Maybe it's the color, or lack thereof?

"That's what Dell told me," Corell smiled. "He said white is faster, so maybe he's got something there."

Sykeston's Trent Grager led the first 10 laps of the race from the front row. He shot out to a 2.653-second lead on the 25-car field until the drive shaft let go underneath his 2009 Hughes chassis in Turns 1 and 2.

Grager has been running strong. He recently finished seventh in the four-night Sanders Modified Challenge Tour—18 points behind champion Austin Arneson—with a pair of top 10 finishes.

Grager's lap of 15.512 seconds around Jamestown's quarter-mile was the race's quickest.

"A big bang on the side of my leg and a lot of noise," said Grager, describing his fate Saturday. "I started outside front row and I figured if I could make a move in the beginning, a guy could stay out front and have it made."

Corell lineup up second behind Fargo's Joey Rowell to retake the green flag. He glued his No. 5 to the bottom to beat Rowell out of Turn 4 to complete Lap 12, and Corell would lead the rest of the way.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to get by (Rowell) there or not," Corell said. "I thought my car got stronger. I don't know what was going on behind, but this thing worked down there so I wasn't going to move."

Corell had little to no luck at all earlier this season with either his Hughes or Shaw cars.

"They worked last year and, I don't know, I screwed them up somehow," Corell said.

Marion's Lucas Rodin drove from 11th to seventh to win the IMCA Modified track championship by 10 points over Lisbon's Jarrett Carter. Rodin led Carter by 13 points to start the night.

Carter started the feature 10th and finished fourth. Rodin won last year's WISSOTA B-mod track championship.

Grimes wins, Reinke champ

Jason Grimes led the 20-lap WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature from wire-to-wire.

The Jamestown driver started on the pole and held off Lucas Rodin and Scott Bintz using a run off the tops of the corners. Rodin settled for second after starting third, while Bintz recorded the quickest lap (15.338) en route from sixth to third.

"It definitely helps to start out front on a fast race track," Grimes said in victory lane. "Actually, the race track was phenomenal tonight."

Lisbon's Nate Reinke won the B-mod track title by 44 points over Joey Rowell.

More on Saturday's championship night at Jamestown Speedway will be available online at www.jamestownsun.com or in Monday's print edition of The Sun. Full results and final top 10 standings in each class below.

Jamestown Speedway

Aug. 26

Results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. John Corell; 2. Joey Rowell; 3. Marlyn Seidler; 4. Jarrett Carter; 5. Mark Trautner; 6. Josh Eberhardt; 7. Lucas Rodin; 8. John Nord; 9. Greg Friestad; 10. Tracy Domagala; 11. Myles Tomlinson; 12. Allen Kent; 13. Rusty Kollman; 14. Jason Grimes; 15. Jerry Lamb; 16. Ryan Schroeder; 17. Marcus Tomlinson; 18. Dwight Wegner; 19. Trent Grager, DNF; 20. Randy Gordon, DNF; 21. Terry Sahr, DNF; 22. Josh Anderson, DNF; 23. Billie Christ, DNF. DNS: Andrew Michel, Crist Pittenger.

Heat 1: 1. Rowell; 2. Rodin; 3. Trautner; 4. Nord; 5. Kent; 6. Michel, DNF; 7. Kollman, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Grimes; 2. Eberhardt; 3. Gordon; 4. Schroeder; 5. Marcus Tomlinson, DNF; 6. Pittenger, DNF.

Heat 3: 1. Grager; 2. Friestad; 3. Seidler; 4. Anderson; 5. Wegner; 6, Domagala, DNF.

Heat 4: 1. Corell; 2. Carter; 3. Myles Tomlinson; 4. Lamb; 5. Christ; 6. Sahr, DNF.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Dustin Erickson; 2. Duffy Froemke; 3. Jodie Michaelsohn; 4. Jonny Carter; 5. Rory Opp; 6. Todd Carter; 7. Royce Jawaski; 8. Kyle Anderson; 9. Matthew Lesmeister; 10. Justin Vogel; 11. Bob Banish Jr.; 12. Chris Ritter; 13. Austin Geigle; 14. Brian Hanson Jr.; 15. Charlie Christ, DNF; 16. Lane Stoppleworth, DNF; 17. Jaden Christ, DNF; 18. Hunter Domagala, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Michaelsohn; 2. J. Carter; 3. Vogel; 4. Ritter; 5. J. Christ; 6. C. Christ, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Banish; 2. Erickson; 3. Anderson; 4. Froemke; 5. Lesmeister; 6. Domagala.

Heat 3: 1. T. Carter; 2. Opp; 3. Hanson; 4. Stoppleworth; 5. Geigle; 6. Jawaski, DNF.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jason Grimes; 2. Lucas Rodin; 3. Scott Bintz; 4. Travis Traut; 5. Nate Reinke; 6. Jay Sahr; 7. Joey Rowell; 8. Ryan Lehr; 9. Aaron Michel; 10. Arin Beyer; 11. Kelly Hagel; 12. Royce Jawaski; 13. Ryan Schroeder; 14. Jeff Schwind Jr.; 15. Jim Morlock; 16. Andy Kapp; 17. James Watson; 18. Jeff Carpenter; 19. Caleb Johnson; 20. Shannon Schlenker; 21. Alex Senger; 22. Zach Reinke, DNF; 23. Jarett Lovcik, DNF; 24. Preston Carr, DNF; 25. Jason Thoms, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Rodin; 2. Sahr; 3. Thoms; 4. Schroeder; 5. Z. Reinke; 6. Lovcik; 7. Kapp.

Heat 2: 1. Bintz; 2. N. Reinke; 3. Michel; 4. Schwind; 5. Lehr; 6. Johnson.

Heat 3: 1. Traut; 2. Grimes; 3. Carr; 4. Rowell; 5. Carpenter; 6. Schlenker.

Heat 4: 1. Hagel; 2. Morlock; 3. Beyer; 4. Jawaski; 5. Watson; 6. Senger.

Bombers

Feature: 1. Kasey Ussatis; 2. Billy Carow; 3. Erik Busche; 4. Cory Rodin; 5. Leann Christensen; 6. Brandon Michel; 7. Wyatt Rath-Wald; 8. Jason Miller; 9. Lane Stoppleworth; 10. Brent Vetter; 11. Charlie Christ; 12. Ryan Ost; 13. Ashley Wampler; 14. Travis Edinger, DNF; 15. Tony Smith, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Carow; 2. Ost; 3. Ussatis; 4. Miller; 5. Stoppleworth; 6. Vetter; 7. Wampler; 8. Christ.

Heat 2: 1. Christensen; 2. Rath-Wald; 3. Busche; 4. Michel; 5. Smith; 6. Edinger; 7. Rodin.

All Star Slingshots

Feature: 1. Ryan Erdahl; 2. Taylor Klein; 3. Andrea Edinger.

Heat: 1. Edinger; 2. Erdahl; 3. Klein.

Junior Slingshots

Feature: 1. Jacoby Traut; 2. Brodee Eckerdt; 3. Reez Eckerdt; 4. Jaidyn Edinger; 5. Joseph Banish; 6. Gavin Edinger.

Heat: 1. Traut; 2. B. Eckerdt; 3. J. Edinger; 4. Banish; 5. G. Edinger. 6. R. Eckerdt, DNF.

Final Point Standings

Top 10

IMCA Modifieds

1. Lucas Rodin 356; 2. Jarrett Carter 346; 3. Marlyn Seidler 303; 4. Tracy Domagala 288; 5. Myles Tomlinson 284; 6. Eric Edwards 284; 7. Greg Friestad 278; 8. John Corell 275; 9. Marcus Tomlinson 270; 10 Josh Eberhardt 265.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

1. Dustin Erickson 536; 2. Rory Opp 531; 3. Matthew Lesmeister 529; 4. Kyle Anderson 513; 5. Jodie Michaelsohn 509; 6. Chris Ritter 483; 7. Bob Banish Jr. 464; 8. Jonny Carter 418; 9. Hunter Domagala 376; 10. Jay Schlotfeldt 368.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

1. Nate Reinke 535; 2. Joey Rowell 491; 3. Lucas Rodin 463; 4. Ryan Lehr 447; 5. Preston Carr 434; 6. Royce Jawaski 428; 7. Eric Edwards 416; 8. Jim Morlock 412; 9. Andrew Kapp 409; 10. Jason Thoms 402.

Bombers

1. Kasey Ussatis 570; 2. Cory Rodin 563; 3. Billy Carow 560; 4. Jason Miller 533; 5. Leann Christensen 523; 6. Ashley Wampler 468; 7. Lane Stoppleworth 461; 8. Erik Busche 452; 9. Corey Jacobson 429; 10. Charlie Christ 427.