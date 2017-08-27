DREAM DASH: Erickson storms to Jamestown streets title

"It's pretty exciting," said Erickson, surrounded by family and friends in the pit area after the races. "My Facebook's been blowing up. It started at, like, 28 notifications, and pretty soon it was 29, 30, 31.

"I didn't even open it up. It was too much to look at."

Erickson had just soared past Duffy Froemke, Rory Opp and Jodie Michaelsohn in dramatic fashion. He entered the 20-lap feature tied with Opp for second in the season standings, a mere two points behind leader Matthew Lesmeister.

While battling Opp for second—and essentially the championship—close to halfway, Erickson was shuffled back to fourth when Froemke made a charge at the leaders on the high side from the 11th starting position. Michaelsohn, who started on the outside pole, was in command.

Lesmeister was behind the eight ball from the get-go, rolling off 14th in the 18-car field.

"Actually Duffy is what made me go to the high side, and I should thank him for the win," Erickson said. "I saw him up towards the top, and Duffy never goes up top, so I thought there must be something up there."

Erickson hung his No. 13 high and three laps later he was in the lead. Opp was shooting for a third consecutive Jamestown title in the streets.

"We were just hoping for the best," said Opp, last week's feature winner. "Dustin's fast up there. It was a tacky track, so I figured he was going to go around us.

"Just didn't have nothing for him tonight again."

Erickson led the final 10 laps, with Froemke finishing second, Michaelsohn taking third and Opp sliding back to fifth. Lesmeister salvaged a ninth-place finish, as Erickson won the title by five points over Opp.

"I was just hoping to beat Rory, and then I caught that high side and it was just fast," Erickson said. "I couldn't believe it when I drove by all of them."

It was Erickson's second win and seventh top-five finish of the season in Jamestown. Up next is the 46th annual Stock Car Stampede on Sept. 22-23.

"That's next on my bucket list," Erickson said.

More on Saturday's championship night at Jamestown Speedway is available online at www.jamestownsun.com or in Monday's print edition of The Sun. Full results and final top 10 standings in each class below.

Jamestown Speedway

Aug. 26

Results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. John Corell; 2. Joey Rowell; 3. Marlyn Seidler; 4. Jarrett Carter; 5. Mark Trautner; 6. Josh Eberhardt; 7. Lucas Rodin; 8. John Nord; 9. Greg Friestad; 10. Tracy Domagala; 11. Myles Tomlinson; 12. Allen Kent; 13. Rusty Kollman; 14. Jason Grimes; 15. Jerry Lamb; 16. Ryan Schroeder; 17. Marcus Tomlinson; 18. Dwight Wegner; 19. Trent Grager, DNF; 20. Randy Gordon, DNF; 21. Terry Sahr, DNF; 22. Josh Anderson, DNF; 23. Billie Christ, DNF. DNS: Andrew Michel, Crist Pittenger.

Heat 1: 1. Rowell; 2. Rodin; 3. Trautner; 4. Nord; 5. Kent; 6. Michel, DNF; 7. Kollman, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Grimes; 2. Eberhardt; 3. Gordon; 4. Schroeder; 5. Marcus Tomlinson, DNF; 6. Pittenger, DNF.

Heat 3: 1. Grager; 2. Friestad; 3. Seidler; 4. Anderson; 5. Wegner; 6, Domagala, DNF.

Heat 4: 1. Corell; 2. Carter; 3. Myles Tomlinson; 4. Lamb; 5. Christ; 6. Sahr, DNF.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Dustin Erickson; 2. Duffy Froemke; 3. Jodie Michaelsohn; 4. Jonny Carter; 5. Rory Opp; 6. Todd Carter; 7. Royce Jawaski; 8. Kyle Anderson; 9. Matthew Lesmeister; 10. Justin Vogel; 11. Bob Banish Jr.; 12. Chris Ritter; 13. Austin Geigle; 14. Brian Hanson Jr.; 15. Charlie Christ, DNF; 16. Lane Stoppleworth, DNF; 17. Jaden Christ, DNF; 18. Hunter Domagala, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Michaelsohn; 2. J. Carter; 3. Vogel; 4. Ritter; 5. J. Christ; 6. C. Christ, DNF.

Heat 2: 1. Banish; 2. Erickson; 3. Anderson; 4. Froemke; 5. Lesmeister; 6. Domagala.

Heat 3: 1. T. Carter; 2. Opp; 3. Hanson; 4. Stoppleworth; 5. Geigle; 6. Jawaski, DNF.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jason Grimes; 2. Lucas Rodin; 3. Scott Bintz; 4. Travis Traut; 5. Nate Reinke; 6. Jay Sahr; 7. Joey Rowell; 8. Ryan Lehr; 9. Aaron Michel; 10. Arin Beyer; 11. Kelly Hagel; 12. Royce Jawaski; 13. Ryan Schroeder; 14. Jeff Schwind Jr.; 15. Jim Morlock; 16. Andy Kapp; 17. James Watson; 18. Jeff Carpenter; 19. Caleb Johnson; 20. Shannon Schlenker; 21. Alex Senger; 22. Zach Reinke, DNF; 23. Jarett Lovcik, DNF; 24. Preston Carr, DNF; 25. Jason Thoms, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Rodin; 2. Sahr; 3. Thoms; 4. Schroeder; 5. Z. Reinke; 6. Lovcik; 7. Kapp.

Heat 2: 1. Bintz; 2. N. Reinke; 3. Michel; 4. Schwind; 5. Lehr; 6. Johnson.

Heat 3: 1. Traut; 2. Grimes; 3. Carr; 4. Rowell; 5. Carpenter; 6. Schlenker.

Heat 4: 1. Hagel; 2. Morlock; 3. Beyer; 4. Jawaski; 5. Watson; 6. Senger.

Bombers

Feature: 1. Kasey Ussatis; 2. Billy Carow; 3. Erik Busche; 4. Cory Rodin; 5. Leann Christensen; 6. Brandon Michel; 7. Wyatt Rath-Wald; 8. Jason Miller; 9. Lane Stoppleworth; 10. Brent Vetter; 11. Charlie Christ; 12. Ryan Ost; 13. Ashley Wampler; 14. Travis Edinger, DNF; 15. Tony Smith, DNF.

Heat 1: 1. Carow; 2. Ost; 3. Ussatis; 4. Miller; 5. Stoppleworth; 6. Vetter; 7. Wampler; 8. Christ.

Heat 2: 1. Christensen; 2. Rath-Wald; 3. Busche; 4. Michel; 5. Smith; 6. Edinger; 7. Rodin.

All Star Slingshots

Feature: 1. Ryan Erdahl; 2. Taylor Klein; 3. Andrea Edinger.

Heat: 1. Edinger; 2. Erdahl; 3. Klein.

Junior Slingshots

Feature: 1. Jacoby Traut; 2. Brodee Eckerdt; 3. Reez Eckerdt; 4. Jaidyn Edinger; 5. Joseph Banish; 6. Gavin Edinger.

Heat: 1. Traut; 2. B. Eckerdt; 3. J. Edinger; 4. Banish; 5. G. Edinger. 6. R. Eckerdt, DNF.

Final Point Standings

Top 10

IMCA Modifieds

1. Lucas Rodin 356; 2. Jarrett Carter 346; 3. Marlyn Seidler 303; 4. Tracy Domagala 288; 5. Myles Tomlinson 284; 6. Eric Edwards 284; 7. Greg Friestad 278; 8. John Corell 275; 9. Marcus Tomlinson 270; 10 Josh Eberhardt 265.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

1. Dustin Erickson 536; 2. Rory Opp 531; 3. Matthew Lesmeister 529; 4. Kyle Anderson 513; 5. Jodie Michaelsohn 509; 6. Chris Ritter 483; 7. Bob Banish Jr. 464; 8. Jonny Carter 418; 9. Hunter Domagala 376; 10. Jay Schlotfeldt 368.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

1. Nate Reinke 535; 2. Joey Rowell 491; 3. Lucas Rodin 463; 4. Ryan Lehr 447; 5. Preston Carr 434; 6. Royce Jawaski 428; 7. Eric Edwards 416; 8. Jim Morlock 412; 9. Andrew Kapp 409; 10. Jason Thoms 402.

Bombers

1. Kasey Ussatis 570; 2. Cory Rodin 563; 3. Billy Carow 560; 4. Jason Miller 533; 5. Leann Christensen 523; 6. Ashley Wampler 468; 7. Lane Stoppleworth 461; 8. Erik Busche 452; 9. Corey Jacobson 429; 10. Charlie Christ 427.