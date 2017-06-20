He's also the coach for professional javelin thrower Riley Dolezal and the former Bison standout admits he may have hung it up if he hadn't had a coach like St. Clair. Especially after falling just short of making the U.S. Olympic team last year.

"If he wouldn't have showed up, I wouldn't be throwing anywhere near as far as I'm throwing now," Dolezal said.

It's worked out for all involved. Dolezal teaches part-time in the mornings at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo. He's a volunteer assistant for the Bison in the afternoons and is able to benefit as a pro with the use of the NDSU facilities.

"I'm actually feeling the best I have at this time of the year throwing the javelin, that's for sure," Dolezal said.

It's a good time to feel good.

He'll be competing in the USA Track & Field Championships this weekend in Sacramento, Calif., heading into the event with the top throw in the country this season. Also entered are recently-graduated Bison women's team members Katelyn Weimerskirch in the hammer throw and Rose Jackson in the heptathlon and NDSU junior Alyssa Olin in the javelin.

They may be significantly younger than the 31-year-old Dolezal but age in some events can be an advantage.

"In the U.S., a javelin age of 30, 31 or 32 is hitting the good spot," St. Clair said. "That's when you're really starting to figure it out. I would say he's tapping into the right age group."

Europeans, St. Clair said, usually begin throwing the javelin at a younger age and tend to peak earlier. The world javelin marks this season reflect that with Dolezal's USA-leading toss of 260 feet, 4 inches being the 49th best in the world.

Certainly, it makes him one of the favorites for his competition on Saturday morning. Two other entries have qualifying throws farther than Dolezal although both of those came last year after July 1 but count toward this meet.

"There are a few guys out with injuries trying to recover," Dolezal said. "It's always that way after an Olympic year. Everybody goes extra hard that year to try and make it and injuries tend to start rolling out if they're not taking care of themselves."

Dolezal said he's done a lot of studying on rehabilitation and recovery of the body from training and competing.

"Figuring out what works for my body type," he said. "You're always looking at what everybody else is doing but you have to figure out what works for you. Some days in my old age, you know when to cut it down and you know when to go a little bit harder, too."

Three other Bison will also be in Sacramento competing in the Junior Championships, which is limited to athletes who do not turn 20 years old until at least 2018. Freshman Alex Talley qualified in both the hammer throw and shot put, Tony Ukkelberg made it in the decathlon and women's freshman Lexy Wittmayer will compete in the high jump.