NDSU junior linebacker Matt Plank sets his sights on Charleston Southern quarterback Kyle Copeland at the Fargodome.

David Samson Forum News Service

FARGO — Next man up. It’s a slogan heard almost every year at North Dakota State and it’s one you’ll hear more of between now and the Oct. 1 homecoming game against Illinois State.

The cardholder this time is junior Matt Plank, who is taking over the middle linebacker duties from Nick DeLuca. The latter is having surgery this week to repair a torn labrum and will apply for a medical hardship waiver to come back next season.

“It’s a hole for us, it hurts,” said Bison outside linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker. “Things like this happen every year

— every year one of our best players goes down but somebody steps up and makes things happen.”

Gee-Tucker isn’t kidding. With the exception of 2011, the Bison have had to overcome the loss of a key player in its run of five straight FCS titles. And in every case, there wasn’t a noticeable drop in production.

“I think every guy prepares like he’s the starter so when the time is there, they’re ready for it,” said former Bison linebacker Carlton Littlejohn, now an assistant coach at the University of Jamestown (N.D.). “That just seems to be the thing

— everyone trains like they’re the starter.”

The slide started during the second game in 2012 when safety Colten Heagle suffered a torn ACL at Colorado State. Later that year, defensive tackle Leevon Perry endured a season-ending knee injury against South Dakota State.

Middle linebacker Grant Olson tore his ACL in 2013, although he did return for a few plays in the semifinal game against New Hampshire and the title game against Towson. Championship games were a struggle for Olson, who a year earlier in the title rematch with Sam Houston State unexpectedly returned from a swollen appendix that hospitalized him earlier in the week.

The Bison didn’t miss a beat after Olson got injured in that undefeated 2013 season. Littlejohn moved to the middle and Esley Thorton started at Littlejohn’s spot and the Bison rolled through the FCS playoffs.

“It was a little nerve wracking at first but I just prepared and got more comfortable,” Littlejohn said. “At that point in my career, it wasn’t that bad because I had been in the defense for a while and I knew the other positions already.”

Linebacker Travis Beck had his senior year cut short in 2014 when he tore his Achilles tendon in the last regular season game of the year. That’s when DeLuca got his second career start with Littlejohn moving back to outside linebacker.

Last year, of course, was the highly-publicized injury to quarterback Carson Wentz, who broke a bone in his wrist halfway through the regular season. Freshman Easton Stick promptly went 8-0 in the absence of Wentz, who returned for the FCS title game against Jacksonville State.

Now it’s Plank’s turn to prove the Bison defense can maintain its swag in the aftermath of the 23-21 win over the University of Iowa last Saturday.

“Things happen in football and I’m ready to go,” Plank said. “Nick is a team captain, he’s the leader of the defense and a leader of the team so when a guy like that goes down you feel for him. But at the same time I feel like they trust me that I can get the job done.”

The trust starts in practice, said defensive coordinator Matt Entz, who said NDSU’s practice of “double repping” pays off in times like this. In essence, players are constantly running plays against each other, no matter if you’re a starter or a fourth-string player.

“Ultimately, it gets all of our kids coached,” Entz said. “There is no hiding in the back. If you’re a player, you’re going to be identified and if you’re not, you’re going to be identified as well.”

Said Plank: “I think it starts with double repping in fall camp and spring ball. Since I’ve been here, I’ve been getting reps and it doesn’t matter if you’re fourth string, third string, second string or first string. You’re getting reps all year. When that happens, you get better in the system and when you’re better in the system you’re a better player on the field.”

It paid off in the season opener when Plank was effective in the second half in place of the injured DeLuca. Now, this week, he’ll begin every practice as the man in the middle.

“Matt’s the same age as us, he’s been here just as much as we have and I believe in Matt,” Gee-Tucker said. “He’s a brother to me as well so I know he can get the job done.”