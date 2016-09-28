Comets hand Jimmies first fall loss

Scott Berry's synopsis of his team's 4-2 win over the University of Jamestown at Jack Brown Stadium summed it up perfectly.

The Mayville State baseball coach, winner of more than 1,000 games, handed the Jimmies their first fall ball loss in two years in a typical Mayville/Jamestown affair.

"It's a good win, but there will be plenty more of these," he said. "It's great competition when you play Jamestown. It's fun to play them."

The Comets who improved to 5-1, broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Landon Uetz got the Jimmies within 4-2 in the eighth with his second home run of the fall, but they got no closer.

"(Mayville) has a very good baseball team and today they won and we lost and it's that simple," UJ head coach Tom Hager said. "We hit a lot of balls hard, but some days the ball just doesn't bounce your way. Nonetheless, you gotta give them credit. They played really well."

It was the first fall ball los in nearly two seasons for the Jimmies, who went 8-0 last season and are 4-1 with two to go this time around.

"I don't believe losses can help you, but how we respond after this is what's important," Hager said. "We didn't play poorly by any means. But it's how we respond and the way we're going to do that is to roll up our sleeves and make sure we get better the rest of the fall."

The Jimmies outhit the Comets 8-5, but Mayville got a pinch-hit, go-ahead single by Austin Monson in the seventh. Monson is a former Midkota standout. Later in the inning, Evyn Yamaguchi doubled home two more to make it 4-1.

"It was 1-1 for many innings, but we had some kids step up in the seventh inning and have really good at bats," Berry said. "We think we've got some good things going, but there's a long way to go. ... But we have some good things to build on."

Both starting pitchers were strong.

Kody Rock allowed just five hits over six innings with five strikeouts for the Comets.

Logan Lund was saddled with the loss, but allowed just five hits over six-plus innings. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

Uetz and Tyler Ludlow each had two hits for the Jimmies, but Mayville reliever Connor Starke worked a 1-2-3 ninth to prevent any late UJ dramatics. Uetz hit a walkoff grand slam in the Jimmies' home game against Dickinson State on Sept. 18.

"Even with two outs in the ninth we still feel like we got a shot," Hager said. "It was two good college baseball teams out here tonight and unfortunately for us we weren't able to do enough to get a win."

The Jimmies finish fall play on Sunday with a doubleheader at the University of Winnipeg.

Mayville State 4, University of Jamestown 2

MSU 100 000 300 -- 4 5 2

UJ 000 100 010 -- 2 8 1

Kody Rock, Connor Starke (8) and Evyn Yamaguchi. Logan Lund, Beau Rabedeaux (7), Brandon Radmacher (7), Jerome Byndloss (7), Lance Kotter (8), Eric Evans (8) and Quinn Irey. W--Rock. L--Lund. Save--Starke. HR--UJ, Landon Uetz (2).

Highlights: MSU, Drake Yoshioka, Evan Yamaguchi 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer Merle 1-4 RBI, Austin Monson 1-1 RBI; Rock 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Starke 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO. UJ, Nico Kelly 1-3; Uetz 2-3 HR, RBI; Vince Sablan 2-4; Tyler Ludlow 2-4 R, 2B; Irey 1-4; Peter Pennylegion 1-3 RBI; Lund 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.