Jimmies earn sweep in Aberdeen

With another matchup against a ranked team looming on Friday, the University of Jamestown volleyball team tuned up with a quick 3-0 road win Tuesday night.

The Jimmies, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA national rankings, didn't allow Presentation College over 19 points in any game in a 3-0 sweep.

It wasn't the crispest match of the season, according to UJ head coach Jon Hegerle. Still, it was all Jimmies in Aberdeen, including a 25-8 rout in game 3.

"Every set we played better and better," Hegerle said. "Stat-wise it looks like we played extremely well, but certainly we can play better than we did."

The Jimmies, who host No. 18 Bellevue University (Nebraska) on Friday night, played without setter Josie Hegerle due to a concussion.

The Jimmies received strong play from middle-hitters Haley Glasoe (11 kills) and Madison Wendel (10). Six players had four kills or more as everybody on the trip got to play.

"It was fun to see some of the other girls get a chance," Hegerle said.

The Jimmies served well and had Presentation out of system, meaning the normally sturdy block didn't have as many opportunities.

"There were a lot of balls that weren't blockable," Hegerle said.

Aubrey Beaumont had a double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs. Whitney King had 15 assists in Josie Hegerle's absence. Nicole Warren led in digs with 13.

The Jimmies improved to 10-6 with the win. Bellevue brings a 15-5 overall record to the Hansen Center on Friday night.

University of Jamestown 3, Presentation College 0

UJ 25 25 25

PC 19 16 8

Jamestown statistics

Kills: Haley Glasoe 11, Madison Wendel 10, Morgan Hensch 7, Heather Bachman 6, Kaitlin Anderson 5, Siri Jystad 4, Jessica Velander 3, Kennedy Conzemius 3, Kori Buchanan 1.

Assists: Aubrey Beaumont 23, Whitney King 15.

Aces: Bachman, Nicole Warren, Beaumont.

Digs: Warren 13, Beaumont 11, Julina Niemeier 8, Whitney King 4, Elise Peterson 4, Anderson 3, Hensch 2, Buchanan 2, Jystad, Glasoe.

Block-assists: Bachman 3, Wendel 2, Glasoe.