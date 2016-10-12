GPAC presidents meet to vote on UJ

Presidents of the Great Plains Athletic Conference met in Seward, Neb., on Tuesday to vote on accepting the application of the University of Jamestown.

In order to gain membership, 75 percent approval of the presidents was required.

The Jamestown Sun confirmed the vote did take place, but neither the university nor the conference would confirm the result of the vote. The University of Jamestown is expected to release a statement today.

If accepted, which was overwhelmingly expected according to sources, UJ will join the GPAC for the 2018-19 school year.

The University of Jamestown would become the 12th school in the GPAC, joining Dakota Wesleyan of Mitchell, S.D., Mount Marty College of Yankton, S.D., Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa), College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), Concordia University (Seward, Neb.), Doane University (Crete, Neb.), Dordt College (Sioux Center, Iowa), Hastings College (Hastings, Neb.), Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), Morningside College (Sioux City, Iowa) and Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa).

The University of Jamestown will remain in the North Star Athletic Conference through the 2017-18 school year. Other North Star schools include Valley City State, Mayville State, Dickinson State, Dakota State (S.D.), Presentation College (S.D.), Bellevue University (Neb.), Waldorf College (Iowa) and Viterbo University (Wis.).