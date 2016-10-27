Running to the top

"Initially when you come into the program you just want to help the team and try to do as well as you can," Christ said. "As time goes on my expectations have grown. When you're surrounded by great coaches and teammates your faith grows and that's been a big part in me attaining those results."

Christ's time of 24 minutes, 22.52 seconds on Saturday in Sioux Falls was the fifth-fastest time ever in MSUM program history in an 8K race. He also holds MSUM's fourth-best 10K time of 31:16.80.

"It was a great feeling mostly because it came within the context of our team also having a really great day," Christ said. "As the years have gone on the expectations of the program have grown and it's been great to be a part of that. You feel like you're a part of something big and that you're seeing the program build into something special and that's been a lot of fun."

In the winter and spring, Christ has had a very successful track and field career for the Dragons. Last spring he placed 12th at the D-II national championships in the 10,000-meter run, missing All-American honors by just four places. Prior to nationals, he placed second in the 10,000 at the NSIC championships and was the conference champ in the 5,000.

"I guess when you're able to have some success that can kind of build to where you gain confidence and that provides motivation too," Christ said. "When you're surrounded by great coaches and great teammates it creates a culture of wanting to do well not just for yourself but for the team and I think that's what we have here."

Christ also has excelled in the classroom. He's already earned a degree in exercise science and is close to completing a second major in business administration. He's earned all-NSIC academic honors every year dating back to 2013.

"It's had its ups and downs when you're first coming into college, but you find ways to juggle it and get into a flow," he said of managing year-round athletics and academics. "You learn to make it work."

It's all come together for Christ, who runs in the North Central Region meet Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls. The top four teams advance to nationals, which will be held Nov. 19 in St. Leo, Fla.

Earning All-American honors, requiring a top 40 finish, is the goal for the humble Christ, who has risen from Dazey, N.D.—population 104—to the top of the heap in NCAA Division II cross country.

"I guess maybe it shows that it doesn't necessarily matter what size school you come from that if you're in the right setting and you have the right work ethic," he said, "the sky's the limit."