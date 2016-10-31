Jimmies rally for road victory

The 20th-ranked Jimmies trailed 18-16 in the fourth but pulled it out 25-21. They were down 9-7 in the fifth set, but stormed back to close out the match 15-10 in Madison, S.D.

Morgan Hensch clubbed 17 kills in helping the Jimmies hit the 20-win mark. Kaitlin Anderson and Madison Wendel had 10 each.

Aubrey Beaumont totaled 29 assists and 12 digs. Nicole Warren amassed 28 digs, five assists and two aces for the Jimmies, who lost at No. 10 Dordt on Thursday and 21st-ranked Bellevue on Friday.

The Jimmies (20-11) close the regular season with three home matches, starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Presentation College.

University of Jamestown 3, Dakota State 2

UJ 23 25 17 25 15

DaSU 25 14 25 21 10

Jamestown statistics

Kills: Morgan Hensch 17, Madison Wendel 10, Kaitlin Anderson 10, Haley Glasoe 9, Siri Jystad 6, Heather Bachman 6, Aubrey Beaumont.

Assists: Beaumont 29, Josie Hegerle 10, Whitney King 7, Nicole Warren 5, Elise Peterson 2, Glasoe, Jessica Velander.

Aces: Warren 2, Peterson 2, King 2, Meghan Orr.

Digs: Warren 28, Peterson 11, Orr 13, Beaumont 12, Hensch 8, Hegerle 4, Kori Buchanan 3, Anderson 3, Jystad 2, Julina Niemeier 2, Velander, Glasoe.

Block-solos: Jystad, Anderson, Bachman.

Block-assists: Glasoe 2, Anderson 2, Wendel, Bachman.