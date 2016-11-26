When you discuss a shiny, new hockey program, you have to start with the coach, and in the case of Jimmies head coach Dean Stork, the folks up on the hill—led by athletic director Sean Johnson—have absolutely knocked one out of the park. The man has compiled an impressive resume.

Equally important, to me at least, is the fact that coach Stork is a "hockey guy." If you're a hockey guy or gal, a rink rat as we like to be called, you know what I'm talking about. If not, I'll provide a few quotes from the new coach off of the Jimmie athletics website: "I live, eat, and breathe hockey." And this ... "The love that I have for this game cannot be measured. My heart and soul will be completely committed to the University of Jamestown."

If you can't get excited about having a guy like this lead your new hockey program, you need to check for a pulse. Clearly, coach Stork brings experience and passion to the program, and we've seen the results on the Wilson Arena ice, as this first-year outfit has been competitive at the ACHA Division I level right from the opening face off.

The Jimmies, for the most part, are fundamentally sound, know their assignments and where they should be on the ice, and do a good job supporting the puck and each other. With the exception of a few bad penalties, there isn't all that much to criticize. And lest you think that ACHA D-I is not serious hockey, I'd point out that in the past five years, two D-I ACHA programs (Penn State and Arizona State) have transitioned to NCAA Division I. And five years into it, Penn State is currently 11-1-1 and ranked No. 8 in the country.

The Jimmies now stand at 6-5 with one shootout loss vs. Division I opponents, and 11-6 with that one shootout loss overall (with some sub-D-I foes in the mix). For a first-year program to be above .500 is impressive enough, but when we consider that the Jimmies have played the best team in the country—Minot State, four times, and the second-best team in the nation, Ohio University twice—that 6-5 record looks even better. In fact, the Jimmies are now ranked No. 6 in the country in ACHA Division I.

On the stat sheet, scoring has been pretty well spread around, as the Jimmies have 13 players averaging better than a half-point per game. Playmaker Trevor Okino (No. 4) leads the way with 18 points. Cole Zimmerman (No. 27) has lit the red lamp eight times, followed by Jason Richter (No. 23) and Cameron Todd (No. 15) with seven goals each.

Goaltending has been solid, with both Tyson Brouwer (No. 1) and Alex Orth (No. 30) sporting save percentages above .900. Special team numbers are pretty much what you would expect from a good hockey club. The power play is cranking along at 26.5 percent and the PK has been successful over 83 percent of the time with the Jimmies bagging two shorties.

The second half should be interesting. The Jimmies have road trips to Colorado (University of Colorado and Colorado State), Utah, and Iowa State; two more home and home weekends with Minot State, and homestands vs. the University of Colorado and Arizona State.

Crowds have been enthusiastic, even raucous at times, but I would love to see those stands packed full every game, as they should be. Wilson Arena is a great little rink for watching hockey.

Up in Grand Forks, the Ralph is a world class facility, no question. But let's face it, without connections, most folks are not going to sit near the ice, hear and feel the bodies and equipment banging on the boards, hear the players communicating, or smell the smells of a hockey game.

You get that and more when you take in a game at Wilson Arena.

While we're discussing Wilson Arena, let's check in on one of the better players we've seen on that ice in recent years, former Jamestown High School phenom Amber Schaack, now a senior forward at Concordia College in Moorhead. While checking the Cobbers stats I noticed that Schaack's offensive production was up over prior seasons, so I checked in with head coach Jason Gregoire to get the scoop.

Coach Gregoire had high praise for Schaack, saying "the biggest difference with Amber from this year to past years is that she is finally healthy. She had surgery on her shoulder this summer and did a great job rehabbing it."

Gregorie said the former Miss Hockey winner is playing at a high level.

"Amber is playing on our top line and our top power play unit and is doing a great job for us. Her line has great chemistry and they are a scoring threat almost every shift," the head coach said. "Amber plays really hard, has a bomb of a shot and is a great leader for us."