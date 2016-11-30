Since his hiring three years ago, Schweigert has said the thought of once again packing the Alerus Center has kept him up at night.

According to the numbers so far, Schweigert's vision is slowly becoming reality.

During the 2016 regular season, UND averaged more fans per game than it has in eight years. The 9,965.6 average ranks as the No. 3 season average in the Alerus' 15-year history.

No. 7-seed Fighting Hawks (9-2 overall) hosts Richmond (9-3) on at 5 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The game will be carried by ESPN3.

"We're excited to be at home," Schweigert said. "It's an advantage if you play well and the crowd gets into the game and can help you. Success early helps you with momentum in the game."

By mid-morning Tuesday, UND sold more than 6,400 tickets. The Alerus' capacity, including standing-room only tickets, is upwards of 13,000.

The tickets sold include 728 student tickets. Student tickets are being sold for $5, although a number of student tickets were given away for free thanks to a few donors.

NoDak Nation, the official student athletic booster organization, bought 500 student tickets. One anonymous donor bought 100, another bought 50 and a third purchased 20 for a total of 670 free student tickets.

UND's attendance figures have risen each of the three seasons under Schweigert, who has taken the team from 3-8 in 2013 to 5-7 in 2014, 7-4 in 2015 and 9-2 in 2016.

In 2014, UND averaged 7,485 fans with a high of 9,118 against Robert Morris. The following year, UND averaged 8,318 fans with a high of 9,865 against Drake. This season's top draw was 11,477 against the University of South Dakota in the home opener.

The only two seasons that 2016's attendance numbers trail are 2008 and 2001, which culminated with a national championship and marked the first year of the Alerus. The 2001 attendance figure of 10,024 was also boosted by a showing of 13,500 against rival North Dakota State University.

UND played its first Division I season in 2008 and was also the first season for former head coach Chris Mussman. UND averaged an Alerus-best 10,167 that season.

More often than not, season attendance figures are negatively impacted by postseason appearances, where attendance has dipped due to a number of factors.

UND isn't unique in the postseason attendance dip.

The first round of the FCS playoffs last weekend featured eight host schools where attendance for the playoff game was down an average of 59.8 percent from the regular season average, according to the Charleston Post & Courier.

A couple of the factors in the dip are short notice to make plans for the game, season-ticket plans don't include playoff games and there are no complementary or discount tickets for playoff games.

UND's last home playoff game in 2007 came against Winona State in the NCAA Division II tournament's first round. Only 5,370 fans were in attendance to see UND beat Winona State 44-2.

In 2006, UND played one home playoff game. The 42-0 win over Winona State was seen by 5,073 fans. It was the same story in 2005, when UND hosted Minnesota Duluth in the first round in front of 5,223 fans.

UND hasn't drawn more than 10,000 fans for a home playoff game since beating J.T. O'Sullivan and UC Davis 14-2 on Dec. 1, 2001, in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

"We want the Alerus to be packed," UND all-Big Sky Conference running back Brady Oliveira said. "The fans make a big difference. I hope they fill the Alerus."