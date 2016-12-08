Sports shorts for Dec. 8, 2016
UJ Shootout set for Dec. 29-30
The University of Jamestown Shootout is scheduled for Dec. 29-30 at the Jamestown Civic Center.
Games start at 1 p.m. both days. Twelve high school boys basketball teams are scheduled to participate.
Thursday, Dec. 29 schedule
1 p.m.: Hatton-Northwood vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 1 p.m.
2:30: Bismarck Century JV vs. Enderlin
4: Langdon-Area-Munich vs. Oakes, 4 p.m.
5:30: Dakota Prairie vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
7: Strasburg-Zeeland vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart
Friday, Dec. 30
1 p.m.: East Grand Forks Sacred Heart vs. Dakota Prairie
2:30 p.m.: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. Langdon Area-Munich
4: Oakes vs. Bismarck Century JV
5:30: Enderlin vs. Kidder County
7: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Hatton-Northwood
Jimmie hockey ranked 11th in poll
The University of Jamestown hockey team is ranked 11th in the latest ACHA Division I top 25 hockey poll.
The Jimmies (12-9) host No. 1-ranked Minot State (14-1-1) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., at Wilson Arena.
Thunder roll past Beach
Megan Moser pumped in 20 points in Medina-Pingree-Buchanan's 62-27 rout of Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Linton.
Moser sank a trio of 3-pointers as the Thunder led 33-12 at halftime. Lauren Moser added nine points for the victors. Taylor Sabinash contributed eight.
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62, Beach 27
Beach 7 12 18 27
MPB 15 33 53 62
Beach: Abby Wilhelmi 1, Sam Oech 8, Jenna Hildebrandt 3, Bree Davidson 5, Rachel Bosserman 4, Sofia Maruato 6. Totals: 6 FG, Three-pointers: Oech, Davidson, 9-18 FT, 9 Fouls.
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Halle Uehran 7, Jadyn Pollert 6, Lauren Moser 9, Janaya Huff 2, Taylor Sabinash 8, Amanda Allen 6, Megan Moser 20, Gracie Bohl 4. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: M. Moser 3, Allen 2, L.Moser, 6-10 FT, 12 Fouls.