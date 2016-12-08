Search
    Sports shorts for Dec. 8, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:06 a.m.

    UJ Shootout set for Dec. 29-30

    The University of Jamestown Shootout is scheduled for Dec. 29-30 at the Jamestown Civic Center.

    Games start at 1 p.m. both days. Twelve high school boys basketball teams are scheduled to participate.

    Thursday, Dec. 29 schedule

    1 p.m.: Hatton-Northwood vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 1 p.m.

    2:30: Bismarck Century JV vs. Enderlin

    4: Langdon-Area-Munich vs. Oakes, 4 p.m.

    5:30: Dakota Prairie vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

    7: Strasburg-Zeeland vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart

    Friday, Dec. 30

    1 p.m.: East Grand Forks Sacred Heart vs. Dakota Prairie

    2:30 p.m.: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. Langdon Area-Munich

    4: Oakes vs. Bismarck Century JV

    5:30: Enderlin vs. Kidder County

    7: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Hatton-Northwood

    Jimmie hockey ranked 11th in poll

    The University of Jamestown hockey team is ranked 11th in the latest ACHA Division I top 25 hockey poll.

    The Jimmies (12-9) host No. 1-ranked Minot State (14-1-1) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., at Wilson Arena.

    Thunder roll past Beach

    Megan Moser pumped in 20 points in Medina-Pingree-Buchanan's 62-27 rout of Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Linton.

    Moser sank a trio of 3-pointers as the Thunder led 33-12 at halftime. Lauren Moser added nine points for the victors. Taylor Sabinash contributed eight.

    Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62, Beach 27

    Beach 7 12 18 27

    MPB 15 33 53 62

    Beach: Abby Wilhelmi 1, Sam Oech 8, Jenna Hildebrandt 3, Bree Davidson 5, Rachel Bosserman 4, Sofia Maruato 6. Totals: 6 FG, Three-pointers: Oech, Davidson, 9-18 FT, 9 Fouls.

    Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Halle Uehran 7, Jadyn Pollert 6, Lauren Moser 9, Janaya Huff 2, Taylor Sabinash 8, Amanda Allen 6, Megan Moser 20, Gracie Bohl 4. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: M. Moser 3, Allen 2, L.Moser, 6-10 FT, 12 Fouls.

