Sports shorts for Dec. 8, 2016

Games start at 1 p.m. both days. Twelve high school boys basketball teams are scheduled to participate.

Thursday, Dec. 29 schedule

1 p.m.: Hatton-Northwood vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 1 p.m.

2:30: Bismarck Century JV vs. Enderlin

4: Langdon-Area-Munich vs. Oakes, 4 p.m.

5:30: Dakota Prairie vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

7: Strasburg-Zeeland vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart

Friday, Dec. 30

1 p.m.: East Grand Forks Sacred Heart vs. Dakota Prairie

2:30 p.m.: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. Langdon Area-Munich

4: Oakes vs. Bismarck Century JV

5:30: Enderlin vs. Kidder County

7: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Hatton-Northwood

Jimmie hockey ranked 11th in poll

The University of Jamestown hockey team is ranked 11th in the latest ACHA Division I top 25 hockey poll.

The Jimmies (12-9) host No. 1-ranked Minot State (14-1-1) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., at Wilson Arena.

Thunder roll past Beach

Megan Moser pumped in 20 points in Medina-Pingree-Buchanan's 62-27 rout of Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Linton.

Moser sank a trio of 3-pointers as the Thunder led 33-12 at halftime. Lauren Moser added nine points for the victors. Taylor Sabinash contributed eight.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62, Beach 27

Beach 7 12 18 27

MPB 15 33 53 62

Beach: Abby Wilhelmi 1, Sam Oech 8, Jenna Hildebrandt 3, Bree Davidson 5, Rachel Bosserman 4, Sofia Maruato 6. Totals: 6 FG, Three-pointers: Oech, Davidson, 9-18 FT, 9 Fouls.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Halle Uehran 7, Jadyn Pollert 6, Lauren Moser 9, Janaya Huff 2, Taylor Sabinash 8, Amanda Allen 6, Megan Moser 20, Gracie Bohl 4. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: M. Moser 3, Allen 2, L.Moser, 6-10 FT, 12 Fouls.