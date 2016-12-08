Three Jimmies earn top award

Warren, a senior from Oakes, finished 10th in the NAIA in digs with 797. For her career, Warren finished with 1,612 digs and 93 aces.

Hensch, a 5-foot-11 junior from Fergus Falls, Minn., had a team-leading 401 kills for the Jimmies, who had a record of 26-14 and advanced to the national tournament. Hensch also had 12 solo-blocks and 91 block-assists.

Glasoe, a 6-foot junior from Wildrose, N.D., ranked third in the NAIA in total blocks with 206, including 19 solos and 191 assisted. She also had 260 kills for the Jimmies.

Also on Wednesday, the Jimmies were ranked 20th in the postseason NAIA top 25 poll. Jamestown was one of three North Star Athletic Association teams in the rankings joining Viterbo, Wisc. (No. 9) and Bellevue, Neb. (No. 23).

The Great Plains Athletic Conference, the league Jamestown will be joining in the fall of 2018, had five teams in the final poll, including national champion Hastings, Neb., runner-up Dordt, Iowa and No. 3-ranked Midland, Neb.