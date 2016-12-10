Beavers blank Jimmies

The 11th-ranked Jimmies fell to 12-9-0-1, but are 12-4-0-1 against everybody besides the Beavers.

Minot State, owners of a sparkling 16-2-1 mark, scored in every period on Friday night.

Craig Fournier made it 1-0 at the 6-minute, 33-second mark of the opening period for the Beavers, who outshot the Jimmies 38-20 in the game.

Friday's win was the first time in the five meetings the Jimmies did not score against Minot State.

Dylan Johnson's rebound goal at 17:58 made it 2-0 after one period.

Minot State got goals from four different players in all.

Reece Forman made it 3-0 at 7:08 in the second period.

Bryce Lipinski capped the scoring with one of the assists going to his brother Kyle at the 13:21 mark of the third.

Tyson Brouwer had 34 saves in goal for the Jimmies, who have dropped three of their last four games and head to Minot to face the Beavers again tonight.

Minot State 4, University of Jamestown 0

First period

1, MSU Craig Fournier (Robby Moar), 6:33; 2, MSU, Dylan Johnson (Brett McNevin, Nicholas Zern), 17:58.

Second period

3, MSU Reece Forman (Jeremy Johnson, Bryce Lipinski), 7:08.

Third period

4, MSU, Bryce Lipinski (Kyle Lipinski, Morgen Martelle), 13:21.

Goalie saves: MSU, Holden Kurtz 7-6-7--20. UJ, Tyson Brouwer 12-10-12--34.

Penalties: MSU, 3 for 6 minutes. 5 for 10 minutes.