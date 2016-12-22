Treder continues rise for Jimmies

Dajan Treder and Cara Romeike placed at the 2017 U.S Senior Nationals in Las Vegas, qualifying them for the World Team Trials in April.

Treder turned in a stellar second-place performance at 116 pounds, losing only to three-time U.S. World Team member Whitney Conder of the U.S. Army, for whom a brief Wikipedia page is dedicated.

The strong weekend performance continued an upward trend for the Anchorage, Alaska, native, who is redshirting this season for the Jimmies.

"The last two years Dajan has really made a jump," said UJ women's wrestling coach Tony DeAnda. "She's started to figure things out. I'm really happy with her progress."

Treder earned All-American honors at 116 pounds last season for the Jimmies and now will prepare for the World Team Trials set for April 27-29 in Las Vegas.

Treder won her first two matches last weekend by combined scores of 22-0.

"It was the combination of a couple of things," DeAnda said. "First, Dajan has continued to improve and to her credit she wrestled really well. And, some people no longer being on the scene.

"After an Olympic year, some people might retire, some might be taking a step back or things of that nature. But it's still a high-level competition and Dajan did really, really well."

Romeike won the last of her three matches to finish seventh at 152 pounds and secure a spot at the U.S. trials. Romeike, a sophomore, is in her first year with the Jimmies after beginning her career at powerhouse Oklahoma City University.

"Cara's just getting back into the swing of things, but her qualifying shows what she's capable of and we're very happy to have her," DeAnda said.

Romeike will continue her season with the Jimmies, who are off through Tuesday, but then return in preparation for the NWCA Multi Divisional National Duals on Jan. 5-6 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The season-ending WCWA College Nationals also are approaching, set for Feb. 10-11 in Oklahoma City.

DeAnda's team has battled injuries this year, but when healthy boast a solid lineup led by three-time All-American Amy Fearnside, who is having another banner season with three tournament titles at 109 pounds.

"If we can get everybody healthy we feel good about the kids we have," DeAnda said. "Right now, we're more of a tournament team than a dual team, but we're capable of being competitive and having success."