Blue Jay skaters fall at Aberdeen

"Aberdeen is a very good team," JHS coach Shaulee Iverson said. "They flow very well up the ice. They always seemed to know where each of their teammates were going to be and always stayed one step ahead of us."

Madyson Ogdahl and Hailey Holland each added a pair of goals for the Eagles.

Jamestown, which fell to 2-7, was outshot 30-10.

"Breaking down in our defensive zone and not keeping our heads on swivels in front of the net cost us six out of their eight goals," Iverson said.

The Blue Jays' next game is Thursday, Jan. 7 at Wilson Arena against Mandan.

Or signs with Jimmie baseball team

Noah Or of Richmond, British Columbia has signed with the University of Jamestown baseball team.

Or, a right-handed hitting catcher, hit .289 with seven doubles and 16 RBI last summer for the North Delta Blue Jays. The team plays in the British Columbia Premier Baseball League, a wood-bat league and the highest level of competition in British Columbia.

Or also has represented Team British Columbia at regional, national and international competitions.

Additionally, Or played libero for Hugh McRoberts Secondary School's volleyball team, which qualified for the provincials and finished eighth overall—the team's best finish ever.

"Noah is a very first-class individual who isn't afraid to leave it all out on the field," UJ baseball coach Tom Hager said. "His work ethic in the classroom and on the diamond will be a great fit here at the University of Jamestown.

"We are really looking forward to working with him and are very excited about his potential."

Lisbon edges Hankinson

Lisbon outscored Hankinson 14-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 44-40 win in Class B girls basketball action on Friday night.

Elizabeth Lyons tallied 17 points for the Broncos while Shaina Rasmusson added 10.

Mya Steinwehr topped the Pirates with 13 points.

Lisbon 44, Hankinson 40

Hankinson 7 22 30 40

Lisbon 8 21 30 44

Hankinson: Mya Steinwehr 13, Jasmin Mauch 4, Paige Benson 9, Kaitlyn Hubrig 9, Cassidy Theede 5.

Lisbon: Shain Rasmusson 10, Jamie Reinke 3, Grace Elijah 2, Sadi Deplazes 5, Kaitlin Geyer 7, Elizabeth Lyons 17.

UJ Shootout set for Dec. 29-30

The University of Jamestown Shootout is scheduled for Dec. 29-30 at Jamestown High School.

Games start at 1 p.m. both days. Twelve high school boys basketball teams are scheduled to participate.

Thursday, Dec. 29 schedule

1 p.m.: Hatton-Northwood vs. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 1 p.m.

2:30: Bismarck Century JV vs. Enderlin

4: Langdon-Area-Munich vs. Oakes, 4 p.m.

5:30: Dakota Prairie vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

7: Strasburg-Zeeland vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart

Friday, Dec. 30

1 p.m.: East Grand Forks Sacred Heart vs. Dakota Prairie

2:30 p.m.: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. Langdon Area-Munich

4: Oakes vs. Bismarck Century JV

5:30: Enderlin vs. Kidder County

7: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Hatton-Northwood