Gersich leading UND hockey through the season’s first half

In the process, four thoughts immediately came to mind.

— No. 1: This is not last year’s team. A year ago, UND was stacked at every position and didn’t face a lot of resistance en route to winning the program’s eighth national championship.

— No. 2: That’s not a bad thing. Teams like that may only come around once every 30 years. This team can still be as good as anyone in the country. We’ve seen flashes: the win over Boston College in Madison Square Garden, outnumbering Minnesota 80-38 in shot attempts without Tucker Poolman, posting back-to-back shutouts on the road at St. Cloud.

— No. 3: They aren’t buried. I know, I tell fans not to look at the Pairwise Rankings until January. But I’ll admit it. I peeked. UND is No. 9, which means it is still in solid in position to make the NCAAs again. During its current run of 14 consecutive NCAA appearances — the second-longest streak in college hockey — UND has had the same or worse record than the current 9-6-3 mark at Christmas six times.

— No. 4: They can play better. Maybe the most encouraging thing is that this team has not reached its potential yet.

Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser combined for zero National Collegiate Hockey Conference goals in eight league games. That’s not going to happen again. Jost is heating up and Boeser, after having wrist surgery, may finally be healthy in January for the first time this season.

We only saw one glimpse — two games in St. Cloud — of Jost and Boeser on separate lines, and it looked very intriguing and very hard to defend.

Several young defenders showed consistent progress during the first half of the season. They were thrown into the fire and are now up to speed. That will make a difference.

Perhaps the only guy who set a pace in the first half that will be tough to match is Shane Gersich. And speaking of Gersich, here are some first-half awards.

Team MVP: Shane Gersich

The sophomore forward leads the NCHC in total points with 24 and he’s tied for the national lead in biggest point increase from last season (plus-13).

A year ago, Gersich had a knack for scoring goals around the crease area on rebounds and loose pucks. He’s still doing that this season, but he’s also scoring on wrist shots, one-timers and by using his speed to beat defensemen wide and carrying it to the net.

Top rookie: Tyson Jost

The highly touted freshman has been as good as the preseason scouting reports.

An all-around dominant centerman in the mold of a Jonathan Toews or a Travis Zajac, Jost not only is averaging more than a point per game (18 points in 17 games), he’s also the best faceoff man in the NCHC.

He’s tremendous on his edges, has speed, can shoot, can pass, can play defense. He’s been UND’s best player over the last month.

Biggest surprise: Colton Poolman

The rookie defenseman isn’t flashy and isn’t making highlight-reel plays, but as a freshman defenseman, that’s not what the coaching staff is looking for.

The coaches want a solid, reliable player on the back end and that’s exactly what Poolman has brought so far this season. The coaching staff has been able to rely on him to play big minutes and in big situations.

Biggest disappointment: Special teams

There are a lot of new pieces on special teams with all of the players who departed after last season, and you can tell.

UND’s penalty kill enters the holiday break at 80 percent, ranking 46th nationally. The power play hasn’t been a whole lot better, ranking 32nd nationally.

The only teams in the country with a worse special teams net in the first half were Bentley, Niagara, Mercyhurst, Anchorage, Huntsville, Bowling Green, Northern Michigan, Brown, Merrimack, Dartmouth, Colorado College and Michigan State.

Best outing: Win in New York City

An estimated 8,000 UND fans showed up in Manhattan earlier this month to watch UND play longtime arch-nemesis Boston College at Madison Square Garden.

The Fighting Hawks delivered by beating the Eagles 4-3 — its first win over Boston College since 2005.

A Brock Boeser-less UND team looked good in a number of areas. It got scoring from its stars (Jost had two goals), it got scoring from its depth (Trevor Olson scored for the first time in two years) and goalie Cam Johnson was tremendous.

Worst outing: Loss to Western Michigan at home

Not only did UND lose a chance to go into break with 10 wins and a great percentage, it did it at home in hard-to-watch fashion.

The Fighting Hawks were unable to score during a 21-minute span, where they had 14 minutes of power-play time, and instead gave up a goal and lost 2-1.

UND was without Jost and Boeser for the game.

Milestone watch: Cam Johnson

Johnson is seven starts away from tying Jean-Philippe Lamoureux’s school record for most consecutive starts at 55.

If Johnson starts the next seven games, he will tie the record Saturday, Jan. 21 against Minnesota Duluth. He would have an opportunity to break the record the following week in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hobey Baker frontrunner: Mike Vecchione, Union

The senior is getting a lot of free agent interest from NHL teams for good reason.

Not only does he lead the nation in nearly every offensive category — goals (18), points (37) and points per game (1.95) — he also is among the leaders in other key categories.

He is first in faceoff wins (300) and second in plus-minus (plus-27). The do-it-all forward has a commanding lead in the chase for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Mike Richter frontrunner: Michael Bitzer, Bemidji State

The Beavers went 13-1-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play during the first half in large part thanks to Bitzer.

The Moorhead (Minn.) High grad ranks second nationally in goals-against average (1.46) and third in save percentage (.940). His three shutouts are tied for second nationally, too.

Although there’s a strong field of candidates for the Mike Richter Award, Bitzer has been the country’s best goalie in the first half.

Spencer Penrose frontrunner: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State

The favorite to win the national coach of the year is Gadowsky, whose Penn State team dominated in the first half of the season.

The fifth-year Division I program went 13-1-1 in the first half, averaged nearly five goals per game (4.87) and an absurd 48.3 shots on goal per game.

The Nittany Lions are on track to earn their first NCAA tournament bid in program history.