Tough Tests Ahead

Senior Kyra Dewald is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists for the Jimmies, who have won their last five games—all in North Star Athletic Association play—by an average of 35.8 points.

Greg Ulland's team has six players averaging better than seven points per game. Taylor Hammer is accounting for 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds each time out for the Jimmies (10-2).

Bryn Woodside is scoring 8.8 points per game while dishing out 4.7 assists.

Alexis Watts (7.4), Allison Jablonsky (7.3) and McKayla Orr (7.2) also have been steady on the offensive end.

The Jimmie men also play Morningside and Briar Cliff in Sioux City. Both the Mustangs and Chargers are getting votes in the national poll.

The Jimmies (8-7, 4-1) have won four of their last five games and are just a half game out of first in the NSAA behind Dickinson State (9-4, 4-0).

Danny Neville's squad has gotten good play out of the senior trio of Jake Hagler, Jacob Havron and Logan Brown.

Hagler just surpassed 1,000 career points. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Havron is providing a strong paint-presence inside at 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while Brown is up to 11.4 points per contest.

Sophomores Riley Henderson (10.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg) and Jon Purintun (10.1 ppg) also have emerged.

UJ hockey ranked 10th

The Jimmie hockey team is ranked 10th in the latest ACHA Division I hockey poll.

Dean Stork's club was very competitive in the first half of its first season of existence, skating to a 12-10-1 record. The Jimmies went 12-4-1 against everybody not named Minot State. The No. 1-ranked Beavers are 19-3. The Jimmies have a win over No. 3-ranked Ohio (17-4-1).

Jason Richter, Todd Cameron and Jason Okino each have 19 points.

Richter's 10 goals are team-leading. Cole Zimmerman has lit the lamp nine times.

Okino has 18 assists and fellow D-man Garret Browning has nine.

Tyson Brouwer has a 90.3 save percentage in 18 games in goal, while Alex Orth has stopped 94.2 percent of the shots he's faced in eight games.

The Jimmies resume their season Jan. 13-14 at Dakota College-Bottineau.

Athletes excel academically

Fifteen members of the women's track and field and cross country teams were named to UJ's first semester dean's list.

Keary Stanger and Julia Johnson each posted 4.0 grade point averages.

Also qualifying were Maddie Rue, Kaiann Arellano, Emily Stier, Maddy Mach, Hannah Christensen, Paulina Haak, Moira McNally, Bre Carlson, Katie Brandt, Addie Keller, Sophia Bruckner, Cassidy Peterson and Beka Hilgemann.

Dean's list designation requires a GPA of at least 3.5.