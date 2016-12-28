“We had a good conversation with Paul of just setting high expectations for yourself and living up to those consistently,” Bison head coach David Richman said.

NDSU (8-5) starts Summit League men’s basketball play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits (7-8) have won 34 games in a row at Frost Arena and have a 67-3 record at home over the past five seasons.

“We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves (Wednesday) night in a very tough environment,” Richman said. “(SDSU) is a very good team and especially playing at their place where they’ve got the 34-game home win streak.”

In his last five halves, including the second half of a 74-70 home victory against UC Davis, Miller is shooting 54 percent (14 of 26) from the field and 53 percent (9 of 17) from 3-point range. In the five games prior to UC Davis, Miller didn’t reach double-digit scoring in any of those contests and shot 26 percent (11 of 43) from the floor.

Miller scored 11 points in the second half during a 17-point performance against UC Davis and followed that with 22 points against UND. He scored 17 points at Arkansas on Dec. 20, shooting 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3-point range.

“He was very comfortable and confident in the Arkansas game, played extremely well against North Dakota,” Richman said. “He’s been shooting it really at a high level in practice.”

Miller leads the Bison in scoring with 12.9 points per game. He’s scored in double digits seven times this season, including a season-high 25 at High Point (N.C.).

“Part of his success offensively is because he’s not maybe as focused on it,” Richman said.

The Bison will need to focus on stopping SDSU sophomore Mike Daum, one of the top players in the Summit League. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 21.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, shooting 52 percent from the field and 91 percent from the foul line.

Daum has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games this season and has scored at least 20 points 10 times.

“He’s going to go out and get some, you’ve got to limit him,” Richman said.

Richman added it’s going to take more than one player to contain Daum, who scored a season-high 39 points against Murray State on Dec. 17. He was 16-for-16 from the foul line in that game.

“It’s a total team effort,” Richman said of defending Daum. “We’re going to need everybody to be locked in.”

The Jackrabbits are led by first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who took over for longtime head coach Scott Nagy after last season. Nagy is now the head coach at Wright State.

Richman said the biggest difference he sees with the SDSU coaching change is on defense. The Jackrabbits have used a variety of zone defenses this season. Nagy’s SDSU teams primarily played man-to-man defense.

“We’ve got to make sure that we understand (that) a zone is a zone is a zone, just passing and catching, playing basketball,” Richman said.