INSTANT IMPACT Wanzek reflects on strong season with UND

About three months after graduating from Jamestown High School, Wanzek quickly earned a spot as a starting wide receiver for the Fighting Hawks.

“There was a play in fall camp when we were going against the first team defense and I made a pretty good catch with the whole team watching, and it kinda hit me like, ‘man, I can play with these guys,’” the former three-sport standout for the Blue Jays said. “Toward the end of fall camp (the coaches) told me I was going to have my redshirt pulled. Then it was kinda like, ‘holy crap, I’m going to be playing.’ But, I figured if they thought I could do it, then I should have confidence that I can do it.”

He certainly proved he belonged.

Wanzek played in all 12 games for UND, starting six of them. He finished fourth on the team in receptions

(25) and yards (367) and was tied for second in touchdown catches with three. It also didn’t come on some middling, also-ran of a team. UND went 9-3 and captured the Big West Conference championship with a perfect 8-0 record, advancing to the FCS playoffs for the first time.

Still, there was an adjustment period for the super-athletic, 6-foot-4 former Blue Jay.

“Everybody’s really strong and really fast, that’s probably the first thing,” Wanzek said. “There’s a lot of film study, trying to know your opponent. You spend a lot of time in a classroom setting trying to know what your opponent is going to do and trying to learn more about yourself and what I need to do better.”

Adjusting to life with just one sport took some time, but the days are full.

“There’s lifting in the morning; class from about 8-12; film study; then practice and then study hall,” he said. “It’s busy, but I like it a lot.”

Wanzek is back in Jamestown over the holidays, working out with fellow college athletes under the watchful eye of Jamestown High School football coach Bill Nelson, who has high praise for his former all-state performer.

“I liked Noah a ton when he was here and I like him even more now,” Nelson said. “He’s just a great kid and was a joy to coach.

“His ceiling his incredibly high. He’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Wanzek is studying business and economics at UND. He heads back to Grand Forks on Jan. 9 for a busy semester of academics and of course football.

But in the meantime, he’s enjoying a little time on the hard court with his former teammates where he’ll long be remembered for his rim-rattling dunks and as a Mr. Basketball finalist.

“It’s really weird, but I’ve been helping out at practice, so that’s been fun,” he said in regards to getting his basketball

fix. “But I definitely miss it.”

