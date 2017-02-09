Coming off a 34-15 season, coach Kevin Gall's team brings back its dual aces in senior Hanna Dunnigan and junior Brittany Rheault. The Jimmies play two games on Saturday and two on Sunday at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D.

"Brittany and Hanna are looking good," Gall said. "Hanna's in the best shape she's ever been in and Brittany seems to have gotten beyond her arm issues, I think.

"We're looking forward to seeing what kind of numbers they put up."

The numbers were really good last year.

Both pitchers won 14 games in 2016. The right-hander Rheault from West Fargo posted a sparkling 2.96 earned run average in 149 innings with 130 strikeouts.

Dunnigan, a lefty, logged 140 2/3 frames with an ERA of 3.43 and 140 Ks. She also brings a big bat to the plate. Dunnigan hit .321 with four homers and 27 runs batted in last season.

"It's nice to have those two back knowing they're going to give us a pretty good chance every time they're out there," Gall said.

In the field is where the questions are.

Graduation put a big dent into the Jimmies' lineup that produced a run differential of plus-131 runs last season.

"We've got a long ways to go. Everybody is anticipating the start of the year wanting to do really, really well, but they're probably pushing too much and making too many mental mistakes," Gall said. "They just need to calm down, make the plays they're supposed to make and let their natural ability take over."

Emma Keller is the top returning hitter. Also the team's No. 3 pitcher, Keller played in 40 games last season and hit .337. She'll occupy the leadoff spot and play right field.

Linda Ontiveros brings a good glove to third base. She started 32 games last season. Gall is looking for a little more pop out of her bat this season.

Speedster Kylie Macaig starts in center field. She hit .304 in 45 games last spring with 12 stolen bases.

Kelly Halverson, who saw some time last season, gets the nod at second base and could hit out of the 3-hole.

Gall said they also want to get Kaitlyn Combo's bat in the lineup.

Tifani Schorzman, a junior, starts at catcher. Freshmen Sam Hamilton (first base) and Mikayla Frost (shortstop) have earned starting spots in their first year.

Shayla Tyerman, another freshman, also will see plenty of time. Marissa Duchi is slated to start in left field, although she won't play this weekend.

The Jimmies were picked fourth in the North Star Athletic Association preseason poll behind Dickinson State, Valley City State and Bellevue in what shapes up again as a strong conference. The Jimmies open the season on Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) and Dordt College (Iowa) before playing Minnesota-Crookston and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday. It's the first of three straight weekends the Jimmies will play at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen.

"I think we have a lot of good players. We're going to be leaving some good kids at home (this weekend) because of our depth," Gall said. "I think we're to the point where we need to go play some games and start making some judgements after that."

Roster

Seniors: Hanna Dunnigan, P, Regina, Saskatchewan; Linda Ontiveros, 3B, Yuma, Ariz.

Juniors: Brittany Rheault, P, West Fargo; Emma Keller, OF/P, Poulsbo, Wash.; Marissa Duchi, OF, Redding, Calif., Tifani Schorzman, C, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Sophomores: Kylie Macaig, Of, Airdrie, Alberta; Miriah Yoder, C, Devils Lake; Angela Weiser, OF, Moorhead; Kaitlyn Combo, 3B, Yuba City, Calif.; Katlyn Buethner, OF, Hillsboro; Kelly Halverson, C/2B, Surrey, British Columbia; Meghan Ramage, P/OF, Grand Forks.

Freshmen: Emma Gilbert, 2B, Kelowna, B.C.; Mikayla Frost, SS/OF, Melba, Idaho; Katee Boyer, UT, Edwards AFB, Calif.; Kaitlyn Sassaman, C, Ronan, Mont.; Shayla Tyerman, SS, Kelowna, B.C.; Mercedi Durbano, 1B/3B, Riverdale, Utah; Samantha Hamilton, 1B, Boise, Idaho; Callie Wemple, P, Milford, Calif.; Tiffany Buis, C/3B, New Lenox, Ill.; Chelsey Wolf, OF, Wapella, Sask.; Caitlyn Courtney, 3B, Caldwell, Texas; Toree Rensmon, P/OF, Helena, Mont.