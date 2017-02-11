Fearnside advances to title tilt

Fearnside rolled past Kara Payton of Life University 12-1 before blanking Autumn Pachecho of Menlo College (10-0) and Maria Vidales of Emmanuel College (10-0).

Fearnside, who is undefeated on the season and seeded second in the tournament, faces top-seeded Breonnah Neal of King University in the championship match. Fearnside is bidding to become the second national champion in the program's nine-year history.

Kim Cardenas (1-2, 101 pounds), Haley Hedgecock (1-2, 109), Trica Martin (1-2, 116), Josselyn Pacheco (1-2, 130), Jessalyn Spooner (0-2, 143), Pamela Fehr (0-2, 143), Mayra Escalante (1-2, 170), Myranda Velazquez (3-2, 170) and Diana Lopez (1-2, 191) also competed on Friday, but were eliminated.

Haak qualifies for nationals

Paulina Haak qualified for the NAIA national indoor meet in the weight throw on Friday night for the Jimmies at the South Dakota State Classic in Brookings, S.D.

Haak also broke the school record with a mark of 52 feet, 9.25 inches, shattering the old mark by two feet.

The junior from Herreid, S.D., finished second in the event.

The two-day meet concludes today.

UJ women rout Grace

The 11th-ranked Jimmie women's basketball team routed Grace University 101-48 on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.

No stats were available at press time.

The Jimmies improved to 20-4 on the season. They play at Bellevue (Neb.) in a North Star Athletic Association game today at 3 p.m.