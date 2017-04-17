Jimmies split

Hanna Dunnigan went four innings for the Jimmies in the circle in game 1. Emma Keller followed with two scoreless frames before Brittany Rheault nailed it down with a clean seventh inning to get the save.

Keller, Tifani Schorzman and Linda Ontiveros all had runs batted in for the Jimmies. Mikayla Frost went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

The Jimmies were held to one hit, a single my Kylie Macaig in the second game.

Fischer struck out nine.

Rheault worked five scoreless innings in the circle with nine strikeouts. Keller was charged with the loss.

The Jimmies (14-6, 29-17) host Mayville State on Saturday and Sunday.

University of Jamestown 3, Bellevue 2

BU 100 100 0 -- 2 5 0

UJ 101 100 0 -- 3 7 1

LeCalsey, Sharpe (6) and Woten. Dunnigan, Keller (5), Rheault (7) and Schorzman. W--Dunnigan. L--LeCalsey. Save--Rheault.

Highlights: Mikayla Frost 2-3 2 R; Emma Keller 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1-3 RBI; Tifani Schorzman 1-3 RBI; Linda Ontiveros 1-2 RBI; Hanna Dunnigan 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 4 SO.

Bellevue 2, University of Jamestown 0

BU 000 200 1 -- 3 6 1

UJ 000 000 0 -- 0 1 0

Fischer and Henry. Rheault, Keller (6), Dunnigan (6) and Schorzman. W--Fischer. L--Keller.

Highlights: Kylie Macaig 1-3; Rheault 5 IP, 2 H, O R, 9 SO.