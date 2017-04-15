Johannesson, who had 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 2016 Spring Game, turned in another big performance Friday, April 14, in front of an estimated 1,000 fans at UND's Spring Game at the High Performance Center.

Johannesson had 11 carries for 54 yards to lead the Fighting Hawks offense that went through roughly 40 plays. Those numbers also came against a run defense that led the Big Sky Conference in 2016.

"We wanted to get James a lot of work today to see what he can handle," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We gave him a lot of different plays to see what he's best at. We're still learning about him, and he's still learning about us."

Johannesson, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound Fargo native, showcased his power running when he scored in red-zone work while fighting off a handful of tacklers.

"I thought it was a good day," Johannesson said. "I was expecting to get a lot of carries and for the most part thought I did a good job. I feel like I have a very good grasp of the offense."

But Johannesson noted he's ready to parlay his second strong spring game into fall contributions this time.

"The spring doesn't really matter, so I just have to keep working hard into the summer," he said.

UND's depth at running back was evident with Austin Gordon also rushing for 54 yards as veteran John Santiago saw limited action and Brady Oliveira sat out with an injury.

UND's pass rush also left a big mark on the Spring Game. UND's defense racked up what would have been nine sacks in live action, which didn't allow for contact to the quarterback.

"I sure would have liked to see us protect the passer better," Schweigert said. "But there were some good things out there, with some young guys making plays. The pass rush was good."

UND sophomore defensive end Mason Bennett accounted for three sacks, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He finished with a team-high five tackles. Sophomore Carter Wilson also had a pair of sacks in the game.

The longest pass play of the day was a 16-yard connection from sophomore quarterback transfer Andrew Zimmerman to redshirt freshman Hunter Pinke, a tight end from Wishek, N.D.

UND's Spring Game coincided with Junior Day, which is a chance for the coaching staff to recruit high school juniors. More than 140 players and their families were in attendance, according to UND.