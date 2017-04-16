Once the prep basketball season ended, he got after it. He drank nothing but water. No pop. No milk. Just water.

Not one to like anything green grown from the earth, he forced himself to eat vegetables. He ate fruit. Instead of three plates of food at dinner, he kept it to just one.

Alo used the local track in LaMoure to his advantage. He used a treadmill, something that was foreign to him before the weight shedding project. When he showed up for fall camp last August, he weighed 288 pounds.

Do the math: 336 minus 288—that's almost 50 pounds.

The scale for Matt Biegler was a different story. The Bison took him in from Underwood, Minn., as a recruited walk-on and his projected position was tight end or fullback. Knowing that he needed speed and agility to run pass routes as well as block, Biegler came to fall camp at 250 pounds but he said he dropped to 235 not longer after that in an effort to be quicker.

But he was moved to defensive tackle during the season because the Bison were looking for some bodies at that position, so the process of putting weight back on had started. This week, Alo and Biegler are freshmen going through their first Bison spring football practices and both are showing real potential.

Someday, they may look back at how it all started.

Ever seen those stories of a junior or senior Bison starter who talked about the early adventures of being a walk-on? They've come at a frequent pace in the Bison program. With Biegler and Alo, you may be seeing the beginning stages before your very eyes.

"Me and Biegs are actually pretty similar," Alo said. "We both played 9-man football so it's definitely a big step. Just having a guy who is going through the same things as me makes it a little easier."

Alo and Biegler are case studies of sorts on how walk-ons begin their way through the Bison system. Biegler grew up in the western Minnesota lakes country a Bison fan and always had it in the back of his mind that he was going to play for NDSU. He had a couple of Division II offers but never really considered them.

"We had pretty good weight lifting workouts for our high school but I just expected it to be more intense up here and it is," Biegler said. "And I just felt like my body would develop more."

The list of area walk-ons who reached the Bison starting lineup in recent years is impressive. Last year, defensive tackle Aaron Steidl from Carlos, Minn., and fullback Garrett Malstrom from Frazee, Minn., made starts. In 2015, offensive tackle Joe Haeg from Brainerd, Minn., and fullback Jedre Cyr from Glyndon, Minn. were regulars.

At one point, they were freshmen trying to make an impression.

In Alo's case, it's been a lifestyle change. One Bison fan talked with Alo at a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball game last summer and his dietary habits were already in full swing. The kid didn't even take a brat and was talking about the excitement of walking on at NDSU.

Andy DelaBarre, his high school coach at LaMoure, saw Alo last week when he was in town for the annual Bison coaches clinic.

"He looks like more of a man than I was used to," DelaBarre said. "He has great discipline about himself. He's a mature young man and that has carried over to college. It takes a lot of dedication and Quinn gets it and knows it and he knows how to compete and stay at that level."

At LaMoure, DelaBarre figures Alo's weight fluctuated between 320 to the low 330s.

"One time I asked him before a game: What do you weigh?" DelaBarre said. "He said 3-twennn ... 330. We laugh about it. Kramer—what a great guy for Quinn to be around and learn from."

That would be Jim Kramer, NDSU's head strength and conditioning coach. One of the words that crossed Kramer's mind when he first saw the heavy version of Alo on his recruiting visit was "worried." But several months later when Alo came to Fargo before fall camp started, those concerns had lessened considerably.

Kramer said Alo told him he gave up soda and that was a good start. But players also have to put the right kind of calories back into their bodies and a lot of them. Alo weighs around 297 pounds now with room to grow the right way.

"Like I always say, it's our job to develop them physically, it's the coaches' job to develop them as football players on the field," Kramer said. "It's fun when those pieces come together."

The coach on the spot in the case of Alo and Biegler is defensive line assistant Nick Goeser, who's hoping over the course of this spring and next fall camp, to find some depth to lessen the number of plays for senior standout Nate Tanguay. There appears to be a crowded mix of eight candidates at either defensive tackle or noseguard.

Returning players Tanguay, Steidl, Grant Morgan and Blake Williams are locks. Alo, Biegler, sophomore Jack Darnell and redshirt freshman Cole Karcz are behind them.

"We have ... guys that are going to be battling to find a spot on the bus," said Goeser. "So I think it's going to make us all better and in the long run make us a lot deeper."

Which, if nothing else, the role of the walk-on like Alo and Biegler has already been valuable to NDSU. Biegler is up to 270 and Goeser said he will need to continue to get bigger and stronger.

Goeser calls Alo "pound for pound the strongest guy on the team right now and that's pretty impressive for a freshman." Still, both Alo and Biegler could have a tough time making the travel roster, but that's the normal process of a walk-on.

You have to start somewhere.

"Just keep working and one day you'll get your spot," Biegler said.