Williston beats Jays 28-7

The Blue Jays’ only touchdown came courtesy of an interception return in a 28-7 loss to the Coyotes.

Jason Williamson returned an interception 86 yards early in the fourth quarter for the Blue Jays, but that was their only points of the game. Paul Faber added the extra point kick to cut Williston’s lead to 20-7 at the time.

But the Coyotes answered as Hunter Gentry scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as the Coyotes iced their second win of the season, improving to 2-2.

The Blue Jays dropped their third straight, falling to 1-3.