Williston stifles Blue Jays

The Blue Jays' only touchdown came courtesy of an interception return in a 28-7 loss to the Coyotes.

Jared Kallenbach returned an interception 86 yards early in the fourth quarter for the Blue Jays, but that was their only points of the game. Paul Faber added the extra point kick to cut Williston's lead to 20-7 at the time.

But the Coyotes answered as Hunter Gentry scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as the Coyotes iced their second win of the season, improving to 2-2.

The Blue Jays dropped their third straight, falling to 1-3.

Jamestown got inside Williston's 20-yard line just once in the game in what was the West Region opener for both teams.

The Coyotes scored once in each quarter. Defensively, Williston came up with two interceptions as sophomore Mason Walters made his first start at quarterback for the injured Brian Opsahl.

The Blue Jays return home on Friday for homecoming, facing Dickinson at 7 p.m.

Williston 28, Jamestown 7

First quarter

WHS: Austen Arneson 1 yard run (pass failed), 8:31.

Second quarter

WHS: Hunter Gentry 1 run (Rowan Horswill pass from Gentry), 7:17.

Third quarter

WHS: Gentry 4 run (pass failed), 10:03.

Fourth quarter

JHS: Jason Williamson 86 interception return (Paul Faber kick), 11:33.

WHS: Gentry 2 run (Horswill pass from Gentry), 8:53.